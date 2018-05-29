Medicenna to Present at 4th Annual Immuno-Oncology: BD&L and Investment Forum

Dr. Fahar Merchant, President and CEO of Medicenna, will provide an overview of the Company, its most recent accomplishments and upcoming milestones with a focus on its IL-2 Superkine (MDNA109) and IL-4 Empowered Cytokine (MDNA55) programs. MDNA109, in pre-clinical development, is the only engineered IL-2 Superkine designed to specifically target CD122 (IL-2Rβ) without CD25 dependency. Unlike native IL-2, MDNA109 potently stimulates effector T cells, reverses Natural Killer (NK) cell anergy and acts with exceptional synergy when combined with checkpoint inhibitors. Lead selection of MDNA109 with extended half-life characteristics is currently underway. MDNA55, a fusion toxin targeting the IL-4R which is over-expressed in brain cancer and its immunosuppressive tumor micro-environment, is currently enrolling in a Phase 2b recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM) trial at major centers in the US.

Details of the June 1, 2018 presentation:

Sachs Associates 4th Annual Immuno-Oncology: BD&L and Investment Forum

Date: June 1, 2018 Time: 3:40 pm Central Time Track: B Location: Faulkner Room, Waldorf Astoria Chicago Hotel, Chicago, Illinois, USA

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing novel highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines™ and first in class Empowered Cytokines™ (ECs). Medicenna is specifically targeting the Interleukin-4 Receptor (IL4R), which is over-expressed by at least 20 different types of cancer affecting more than one million new cancer patients every year. A Phase 2b clinical trial for recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM) is enrolling patients at leading brain cancer centres in the US using Medicenna's lead candidate MDNA55. MDNA55 has completed 3 clinical trials in 72 patients, including 66 adults with rGBM, demonstrated compelling efficacy and obtained Fast-Track and Orphan Drug status from USFDA. Unlike most other cancer therapies, Medicenna's MDNA55 has the potential to purge both the tumor and the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment, offering a unique treatment paradigm for a large majority of cancer patients.

