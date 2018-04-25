Medicenna to Present at Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference 2018

Date: Wednesday, May 2, 2018 Time: 11:00 am ET Location: Hall B, Lower Concourse Level of the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel, Toronto, Canada

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare sector. Attendees will have an opportunity to obtain corporate updates from the premier Canadian publicly traded and private companies through presentations and private meetings.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing novel highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines™ and first in class Empowered Cytokines™ (ECs). Medicenna is specifically targeting the Interleukin-4 Receptor (IL4R), which is over-expressed by at least 20 different types of cancer affecting more than one million new cancer patients every year. A Phase 2b clinical trial for recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM) is enrolling patients at leading brain cancer centres in the US using Medicenna's lead candidate MDNA55. MDNA55 has completed 3 clinical trials in 72 patients, including 66 adults with rGBM, demonstrated compelling efficacy and obtained Fast-Track and Orphan Drug status from USFDA. Unlike most other cancer therapies, Medicenna's MDNA55 has the potential to purge both the tumor and the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment, offering a unique treatment paradigm for a large majority of cancer patients.

