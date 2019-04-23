Medicenna to Present at Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference 2019

TORONTO, ON and HOUSTON, TX, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. ("Medicenna" or the "Company") (TSX: MDNA;OTCQB: MDNAF), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, is pleased to announce that executives from Medicenna, Dr. Fahar Merchant, Chairman, President and CEO and Ms. Elizabeth Williams, CFO, will present an overview of the Company at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference which will be held from April 30 to May 1, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, April 30, 2019 Time: 2:00 pm ET Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front St W, Toronto, ON

About the Conference

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare sector. Attendees will have an opportunity to obtain corporate updates from the premier Canadian publicly traded and private companies through presentations and private meetings.

About Bloom Burton & Co.

Bloom Burton & Co. (Bloom Burton Securities Inc.) is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, pharmaceutical, legal and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, business strategy and scientific consulting, advisory on direct investing and company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

About Medicenna

Medicenna is a clinical stage immunotherapy company developing novel highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and first in class Empowered Cytokines™ (ECs). Our mission is to become the leader in the development and commercialization of ECs and Superkines for the treatment of a broad range of cancers and immune-mediated diseases. MDNA55 is Medicenna's lead EC currently enrolling in a multi-centre Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer. MDNA55 has secured Orphan Drug Status from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency as well as Fast Track Designation from the FDA for the treatment of rGBM. For more information, please visit www.medicenna.com.

