Medicenna to Present at Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference

TORONTO and HOUSTON, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. ("Medicenna" or the "Company") (TSX: MDNA;OTCQB: MDNAF), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, is pleased to announce that Dr. Fahar Merchant, Chairman, President and CEO will present an overview of the Company at the Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference today, Wednesday, June 19th at 8:00 AM ET at the Lotte New York Palace hotel in New York City. Dr. Merchant will also be available to meet with investors on a one-on-one basis during the conference.

This presentation will be made available with a live webcast and may be accessed on the Events & Presentations page by visiting Medicenna's website at https://ir.medicenna.com/. This webcast will be available for 7 days following the presentation.

Medicenna is a clinical stage immunotherapy company focused on oncology and the development and commercialization of novel, highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and first in class Empowered Cytokines™ (ECs) for the treatment of a broad range of cancers. Supported by a US$14.1M non-dilutive grant from CPRIT (Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas), Medicenna's lead IL4-EC, MDNA55, has completed enrolling patients in a Phase 2b clinical trial for rGBM, the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer, at top-ranked brain cancer centres in the US. MDNA55 has been studied in five clinical trials involving 132 patients, including 112 adults with rGBM. MDNA55 has demonstrated compelling efficacy and has obtained Fast-Track and Orphan Drug status from the FDA and FDA/EMA respectively. For more information, please visit www.medicenna.com.

