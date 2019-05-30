Medicenna to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational

TORONTO and HOUSTON, TX, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. ("Medicenna" or the "Company") (TSX: MDNA;OTCQB: MDNAF), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, is pleased to announce that Dr. Fahar Merchant, Chairman, President and CEO and Elizabeth Williams, CFO, will present at the upcoming 9th annual LD Micro Invitational on Tuesday, June 4th at 10:20 AM PST / 1:20 PM EST. Dr. Merchant and Ms. Williams will also be meeting with investors at the conference.

The LD Micro Invitational will take place June 4th and 5th in Los Angeles at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

In addition, Dr. Merchant will attend the BIO 2019 International Convention held June 3-6, 2019, in Philadelphia, PA.

For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact Medicenna at ir@medicenna.com.

About Medicenna

Medicenna is a clinical stage immunotherapy company developing novel highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and first in class Empowered Cytokines™ (ECs). Our mission is to become the leader in the development and commercialization of ECs and Superkines for the treatment of a broad range of cancers and immune-mediated diseases. MDNA55 is Medicenna's lead EC that has completed enrolling in a multi-centre Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, funded in part by the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). MDNA55 has secured Orphan Drug Status from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency as well as Fast Track Designation from the FDA for the treatment of rGBM. For more information, please visit www.medicenna.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe. For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

