Medicenna to Present Latest Data from the MDNA55 Clinical Trial in Recurrent Glioblastoma at the Targeting Innate Immunity Congress

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. ("Medicenna" or "the Company") (TSX: MDNA,OTCQB: MDNAF), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that it will present updated clinical results from the Phase 2b clinical trial of MDNA55 for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM) at the Inaugural Targeting Innate Immunity Congress to be held on September 24 and 25, 2019 in Cambridge, MA.

The presentation will discuss recent clinical data on survival outcomes and therapeutic benefit from MDNA55 in rGBM patients, a uniformly fatal type of brain cancer. Medicenna's lead candidate, MDNA55, simultaneously targets the interleukin-4 receptor (IL-4R), which is over-expressed by tumor cells and its supportive tumor microenvironment (TME) which hides the tumor from the immune system.

The details of the podium presentation are as follows:

Title: Tipping the balance towards success in a Phase 2b recurrent GBM Trial: Overcoming the

tumor and its microenvironment by targeting the IL4R using MDNA55 Presenter: Dr. Fahar Merchant, PhD Date/Time: Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 10:00 am Location: Hyatt Regency Cambridge, 575 Memorial Drive, Cambridge, MA 02139

About Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.

Medicenna is a clinical stage immunotherapy company focused on oncology and the development and commercialization of novel, highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and first in class Empowered Cytokines™ (ECs) for the treatment of a broad range of cancers. Supported by a US$14.1M non-dilutive grant from CPRIT (Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas), Medicenna's lead IL4-EC, MDNA55, has completed enrolling patients in a Phase 2b clinical trial for rGBM, the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer, at top-ranked brain cancer centres in the US. MDNA55 has been studied in five clinical trials involving 132 patients, including 112 adults with rGBM. MDNA55 has demonstrated compelling efficacy and has obtained Fast-Track and Orphan Drug status from the FDA and FDA/EMA respectively. For more information, please visit www.medicenna.com.

