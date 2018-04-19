MedicFP Announces Partnership Agreement with CoreChoice to Provide Breakthrough, Patient-Centric Technology for Treating Opioid Addiction

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MedicFP, a Florida-based biometric company dedicated to providing innovative software solutions to revolutionize patient care, today announced that the company has entered into a partnership agreement with CoreChoice, a specialty network comprised of radiology, medical air transport, neurodiagnostic testing, and interventional pain management services. Under the terms of the partnership, MedicFP will provide state-of-the-art, mobile software solutions known as VerifyCare™ to an opioid treatment program targeted at CoreChoice clients in the group health, workers' compensation, and self-insured markets including unions and their members. VerifyCare is a first-in-class solution that combines healthcare data with biometric facial identification, resulting in the creation of actionable and verifiable patient reports. The reports provide clinical care managers at opioid abuse treatment facilities with the information and assurance they need to develop multi-faceted opioid treatment plans tailored to each member's individual needs. The innovative program is slated to launch on July 1, 2018.

"We are pleased to collaborate with CoreChoice to bring to market a cutting-edge, accuracy-oriented solution that effectively advances patient-centered care for multiple stakeholders: patients, care providers and communities," said MedicFP Chairman, President and CEO Ruben J. King-Shaw, Jr. "Through VerifyCare's pioneering capabilities, we aim to support the treatment of individuals who are among those most likely to be impacted by today's opioid abuse epidemic, with the ultimate goal of restoring their health, well-being and productivity."

As healthcare data is often fragmented across silos, clinicians face the dual challenges of aggregating data and verifying patient identity. By issuing guaranteed patient-specific reports in real-time, VerifyCare enables clinical care teams to act with optimal timing – at the point of care, when the patient is onsite to receive services. VerifyCare's identity verification technology is supported by advanced data analytics to provide care providers with true medical intelligence, ensuring that the correct patient is receiving the correct care at the correct time and place. In partnership with HealthEC®, a KLAS-recognized population health management company dedicated to improving patient outcomes and optimizing patient quality of life, VerifyCare harnesses the power of technology to uncover historical gaps in care and expedite care coordination for the specific purpose of delivering optimal, patient-centered care.

This unique program that is being deployed will be the first in the nation. Dr. Steven Gass, CEO of CoreChoice, feels that the opioid crisis in the United States is an extensive problem, where the real numbers remain unknown as to how many people are truly impacted. Our newly developed network solution addresses this problem all under one roof by identifying the patient using the MedicFP VerifyCare technology-enabled service, counseling the patient through our behavioral health specialists, referring the patient to the correct network treatment facility and monitoring the patient throughout their care. Dr. Gass stated that "We may not be able to treat everyone but at least someone will now identify and deal with the issue head-on rather than say it is a real problem that affects many people."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), on average, 115 Americans die each day from an opioid overdose. Moreover, it is estimated that the societal cost of the prescription opioid epidemic across the United States exceeds $80 billion and is growing. Declared by the President of the United States as a national health crisis, the opioid abuse epidemic has impacted the health and well-being of union members, their families and communities. VerifyCare solutions will be used by members of Alliance OTP, LLC, a coalition formed by several unions in response to growing rates of opioid misuse among its members. The program is the first of its kind to address the opioid abuse epidemic by providing breakthrough technology to patient-centered care.

The program is a reflection of MedicFP's ongoing commitment to providing individuals with the ability to organize, receive and direct information according to their own individual needs, in a private and secure platform.

About MedicFP

MedicFP is a biometric identity company providing technologies to enhance the trust and security of human interactions by authorizing, verifying, and enabling secure transactions between consenting parties. We believe that the age of passwords, keys, and cards as tools to protect your information, your assets, and your identity is over. We believe that each of us is the key to our own security. We believe in the power of each individual to reshape your world in your own image. We believe in the power of technology to improve lives, communities, and nations. We believe that we can all live safe, sound, secure, and together. For more information about MedicFP and its identity-based solutions for healthcare, hospitality and education, please visit www.medicfp.com or call 954.210.7830.

About CoreChoice, Inc.

CoreChoice, Inc. the only specialty network for radiology, interventional pain management, and medical air transportation services whose mission is to reduce unnecessary health care costs through a variety of functions of health insurance, delivery of care, and administration, including the company's noteworthy specialty network Exclusive Provider Organization (EPO) program that is customized for each client's needs. CoreChoice services the commercial group health, workers' compensation, and auto liability insurance sectors. Clients of CoreChoice include cost management companies, PPO groups, third party administrators (TPA), self-insured entities, employer group, and government organizations. More information is available at www.corechoice.net or by calling 561.756.9110.

