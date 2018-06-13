Medici Announces Private Capital Raise of over $22 Million

Now being referred to as the "WhatsApp of Healthcare," Medici is developing disruptive technology that allows doctors to care for patients easily and securely from their mobile phones.

Influential individuals providing investment include: Natie Kirsh of Jetro; Ken Griffin of Citadel; Barry Sternlicht of Starwood Capital; Howard Jenkins of Publix Super Markets; Amit Bhatia of Swordfish; Brett Moody of Moody National; Antonio Gracias of Tesla; and Austin heavyweight Tom Meredith, formerly of Dell.

The HIPAA-compliant Medici platform allows patients to have virtual consults with their personal doctors, therapists and even veterinarians. These telemedicine visits eliminate the need up to 80% of in-office visits and drastically reduce the need for non-emergency ER visits - ultimately saving time and money for patients and providers. In its first year since launch, Medici has been downloaded by over 2,500 medical providers.

Medici was founded in 2016 with a focus on building technology that streamlines the patient care experience and is effortless for doctors to use. The mobile app allows doctors to address healthcare needs that can be better handled virtually as an efficient alternative to time-consuming and costly in-office appointments.

"We are blessed and honored to have such great investors on our team," said Phillips. "Our investors are world-shapers who are passionate about transforming healthcare globally."

Medici has recently been generating news as winner of the prestigious "A-List" award from the Austin Chamber of Commerce and SXSW in recognition of its innovation as an emerging technology. Founder Clint Phillips, is also a finalist in Texas for the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

About Medici

Medici is focused on the future of healthcare for doctors and patients. The HIPAA-compliant mobile telehealth app is used by primary care and family practice physicians, pediatricians, specialists, therapists, veterinarians, dentists and more. Learn more at https://medici.md

