Medici Day Brings Together Nearly 300 Leaders in Health, Longevity and Innovation

Annual gathering highlights the future of precision medicine, peptides and proactive healthcare

AUSTIN, Texas, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medici, a precision medicine and preventative healthcare company, hosted its annual Medici Day on March 5-6 in Austin, bringing together nearly 300 leaders from healthcare, business, sports and investment to discuss longevity, peptides and proactive health.

The multi-day event included the Medici Luncheon: The Art of Peptides, a celebrity golf tournament, women's wellness events and a gala held in partnership with the Tim Tebow Foundation. The gathering convened physicians, executives, investors, athletes and Medici Bespoke Concierge members around the growing focus on preventative and performance-based healthcare.

Medici also shared milestones from the past 10 months, including the launch of its Executive Health Center, designed to provide comprehensive preventative health evaluations aimed at identifying potential risks earlier than traditional systems.

"At Medici, we believe healthcare should focus on preventing disease rather than simply treating it," said Dr. Clint Phillips, CEO and Founder of Medici. "Our mission is to build the world's healthiest community by combining advanced assessment, DNA personalization, elite physicians and new technologies to help people live longer, healthier lives."

The company also highlighted expanded diagnostic testing focused on toxicity exposure, gut health and mental health. Medici introduced Dr. Gabi, its AI-powered physician platform, which can now write prescriptions in Texas and is expected to expand nationwide within the next 60 days. The platform has unique face and product scan technology that provides a personalized health score and lets you know which products are non-toxic and kid friendly.

Programming throughout the event explored the growing role of peptides in recovery and longevity. Key presentations included "Peptides for the Soul," "Peptides with Precision" and "The Power of Peptides." These presentations were led by notable figures in the longevity space and discussed how peptide therapies can be used for recovery and performance, health optimization and overall proactive health and longevity protocols.

Medici physicians also discussed precision-driven peptide protocols tailored to individual diagnostic profiles and shared plans to explore exosome-based regenerative therapies beginning in 2027.

The event generated strong engagement, with more than 50 Executive Health Assessments booked, over 30 new Bespoke Concierge memberships and 50+ additional Medici services scheduled.

Medici Day concluded with a gala hosted in partnership with the Tim Tebow Foundation, which works globally to serve vulnerable populations through outreach and medical care.

"Events like Medici Day bring together people who care deeply about improving lives and building healthier communities," said Tim Tebow. "It's inspiring to partner with Medici as they work to advance preventative healthcare and help people pursue stronger, healthier lives."

To learn more, please visit https://medi.ci/.

ABOUT MEDICI:

Medici is a precision health and longevity company dedicated to building the world's healthiest community. The organization focuses on proactive, preventative healthcare designed to identify health risks years before they develop into serious disease. Through its comprehensive Executive Health Assessments, Bespoke Concierge Memberships, advanced diagnostics, and AI-driven technologies like Dr. Gabi, Medici provides deeply personalized care that looks at the entire health picture, from metabolic and cardiovascular health to toxicity exposure, gut health, and mental well-being. Unlike traditional healthcare systems that often react to illness after symptoms appear, Medici's model centers on early detection, optimization, and long-term performance. By combining elite physicians, cutting-edge diagnostics, and emerging technologies, Medici helps members gain a deeper understanding of their health while developing individualized strategies to improve energy, resilience, and longevity. The company's mission is to redefine modern healthcare by empowering individuals to live longer, healthier, and more vibrant lives.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Grace Connor / Allie Bertrand

Interdependence Public Relations

[email protected]

818.800.2351

SOURCE Medici