Medici Facilitates Telemedicine Teamwork with New Feature Enabling Group Consultations

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medici, a mobile telehealth company, today announced a new product feature that enables physicians to invite colleagues to participate in telemedicine consultations with patients. The new feature, Chat Collaboration, facilitates teamwork among physicians, enabling doctors to share their combined expertise and experience to enhance care delivery through telemedicine.

With Chat Collaboration, providers can connect with physicians for consults by performing a simple search of a colleague's last name and city. If the colleague is a Medici user, the provider can immediately request a connection. Once the colleague approves the request, they appear in the provider's contact list. Providers can send non-Medici users an invitation to join. All other chat participants are notified when a collaborating provider joins the conversation.

"Telemedicine delivers a tremendous amount of accessibility and convenience to patients but until now, provider collaboration on telemedicine platforms has been anything but convenient," said Clint Phillips, founder and CEO of Medici. "Now, thanks to Chat Collaboration, physicians on the Medici platform have an easy way to securely collaborate with colleagues within the app, enabling their patients to realize the benefits of additional expert medical judgment and perspective."

Chat Collaboration is the most recent of a number of enhancements to the Medici telemedicine platform, which can be downloaded in seconds and ready to use in only minutes. The platform includes a translating feature, launched in July, that enables providers to communicate with patients in 30 different languages. Messages sent by the provider appear in the patient's inbox in the original language but can be translated to the patient's own language with a tap.

"This app translates my doctor's messages into Spanish for me," said one patient, Marisol. "That's crazy! I feel so much better knowing I don't have to worry about my English. It has never been this easy talking to a doctor. Increíble!"

