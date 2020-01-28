Medici Virtual Healthcare App Wins 2020 BIG Innovation Award

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medici, a virtual healthcare company based in Austin, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2020 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

With the Medici secure messaging app, doctors and patients have the ability to connect via text, call or video, from anywhere using the same smartphone they use for ride sharing or online shopping. This allows patients the convenience to chat with their healthcare provider or veterinarian at any time, and doctors to extend care and get paid without extra overhead or burdensome schedules.

The latest telehealth report from Chilmark Research, Primary Care for the 21st Century: Technology-Enabled and On Demand, found that the growing imbalance in supply and demand in primary care leads to an average wait time of 29.3 days for a primary care appointment in major metropolitan areas.

Medici's eBook, "Un-breaking the healthcare system," based on a survey of 800 healthcare consumers, found that one in three said they have gone to the emergency department to avoid the inconvenience and delays of seeing their physician. Many have foregone care altogether because it was too inconvenient to get an appointment.

Medici leverages mobile technology to resolve these challenges by connecting patients with their providers, as well as enabling patients to find new doctors in their local area. Providers are able to deliver care within minutes or hours, saving patients the inconvenience and cost of scheduling and traveling to appointments.

"We entered the healthcare market in 2016 to disrupt it," said Clinton Philips, Medici's founder and CEO. "We have created a simple-to-use but powerful mobile communication tool for providers and patients that in three short years has evolved into a robust virtual care platform used by 30,000 doctors."

For a flat monthly fee, Medici offers doctors more than a dozen innovative features including secure text messaging, video and audio consultations, ePrescriptions, translation in over 25 languages, in-application billing, electronic records integration, group messages, eReferrals, and much more. Many doctors recoup their monthly fee after just three consults.

"Innovation has become a major theme for organizations across virtually all industries and this year's winners are a testament to the creativity, passion and perseverance of individuals worldwide," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Medici as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

Medici is working to change how healthcare is delivered by recreating the doctor-patient relationship. With the secure messaging app, physicians and patients have the ability to connect via text, call, or video, from anywhere and on their schedule. This enables patients to chat with their doctor, vet, or therapist at any time, and clinicians to extend care and get paid without extra overhead or burdensome schedules. With over 20,000 doctors across the platform, Medici is leading the way in the future of healthcare. For more information, visit http://www.medici.md

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

