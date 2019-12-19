Medici Wins Silver in 9th Annual Best in Biz Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medici has been named a silver winner in the Most Innovative Product of the Year--Healthcare category in Best in Biz Awards, the only independent business awards program judged by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.

Medici was recognized for its continuous enhancements to the Medici telehealth app:

In 2017, Medici launched its secure smartphone app allowing patients to chat with their doctor, veterinarian or therapist from anywhere in the world.

In 2018, Medici acquired DocbookMD to facilitate medical professional colleague communication.

, Medici acquired Chiron Health so doctors can conduct secure video consults. In July 2019 , Medici removed the language barrier by providing real-time translation of all chat-based consults in 20+ languages.

In 2020, Medici will be rolling out additional product enhancements. The Medici platform offers more than a dozen innovative features including unlimited text messages, video & audio consultations, ePrescriptions, language translations, in-application billing, electronic records integration, group messages, eReferrals, billed consultations, and much more.

"Many of this year's innovative companies emphasized health, wellness and the environment, so applause to those who are looking out for the future of our world," said Mari Edlin, a San Francisco Bay Area freelance healthcare writer/journalist, judging her 4th Best in Biz Awards competition. "While some companies went the extra mile to truly deliver a new solution to an existing problem, others fine-tuned their offerings to meet current needs."

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards' entrants have spanned the spectrum, from the most innovative local companies and start-ups to some of the most recognizable global brands. With more than 700 entries, the 9th annual program attracted a record number of entries from an impressive array of public and private companies of all sizes and spanning all geographic regions and industries in the U.S. and Canada.

"We will not rest until we successfully take the stress out of medicine for both patients and providers," said Clinton Philips, CEO and founder, Medici. "Doctors already feel buried under electronic health records and burned out from excessive administrative tasks and regulatory burdens. Consumers are becoming increasingly frustrated and expect convenient access to healthcare from their mobile devices. Our app meets the needs of both and helps strengthen the doctor-patient relationship."

According to a recently published e-book by Medici, "Un-breaking the healthcare system," Millennials are the most frustrated by the lack of convenience. On average, it takes patients 6x longer to make a doctor's appointment than it takes them to make a restaurant reservation and 3.5x longer than it takes them to buy something online.

Each year, winners in Best in Biz Awards are determined based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled from some of the most respected newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. Combining top editors' and reporters' unparalleled expertise and experience with the objectivity inherent in the journalistic ethos and further enhanced by the breadth and variety of outlets represented on the panel, Best in Biz Awards is uniquely able to determine the best of the best from among the hundreds of entries. The 2019 judging panel included, among others, writers from Accounting Today, AdWeek, Associated Press, Barron's, Consumer Affairs, eWeek, Healthcare Innovation News, Inc., Investment Advisor Magazine, USA Today and Wired.

Medici is working to change how healthcare is delivered by recreating the doctor-patient relationship. With the secure messaging app, physicians and patients have the ability to connect via text, call, or video, from anywhere and on their schedule. This enables patients to chat with their doctor, vet, or therapist at any time, and clinicians to extend care and get paid without extra overhead or burdensome schedules. With over 20,000 doctors across the platform, Medici is leading the way in the future of healthcare. For more information, visit http://www.medici.md.

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has maintained its premier status as the only independent business awards program judged by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, Best in Biz Awards judges have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the world economy to local companies and some of the most innovative start-ups. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 80 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories.

