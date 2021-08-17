Medicinal Genomics Assay Receives AOAC's First Certification for Cannabis Flower and Infused Edibles

BEVERLY, Mass., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicinal Genomics Corp. (MGC), a pioneer in harnessing cannabis genomics to improve the agricultural productivity, safety, and transparency of cannabis, today announced that AOAC International has approved its PathoSEEK® 5-Color Aspergillus Multiplex Assays with SenSATIVAx Extraction for cannabis flower and infused edibles. MGC is the first manufacturer to receive certification for cannabis-infused edibles and is also the first to offer AOAC-approved cannabis assays for two different qPCR machines: Agilent AriaMX and BioRad CFX96.

MGC's certification was awarded on its performance along multiple PTM Program parameters, such as robustness, product consistency, stability, inclusivity, exclusivity, and matrix studies, and most importantly, its ability to quickly and accurately detect the four hazardous Aspergillus species: A. flavus, A. fumigatus, A. niger, and A. terreus in both cannabis flower and cannabis infused edibles.

MGC's PathoSEEK Microbial Safety Testing Platform utilizes a novel, contamination-free, PCR-based assay and provides an internal plant DNA control for every reaction. It involves a simple two-step protocol that is both flexible and automation compatible. The 5-Color Aspergillus Multiplex microbial detection assay uses a multiplexing strategy with an internal plant DNA reaction control to ensure accurate detection of four Aspergillus species, as well as cannabis DNA in just one reaction. Unlike other techniques, this multiplexing strategy verifies the performance of the assay when detecting pathogens, which minimizes false negative results due to reaction set-up errors or failing experimental conditions.

"We're very pleased with the AOAC's decision to certify our Aspergillus assays," said Dr. Sherman Hom, Medicinal Genomics' Director of Regulatory Affairs. "We've long been staunch proponents of molecular methods for pathogen testing across the cannabis matrix, and this AOAC validation signifies the value and importance of these methods to not only every state, but also every regulatory body across this rapidly developing industry."

About AOAC

AOAC INTERNATIONAL is a global standardization organization that validates analytical test methods. The AOAC Performance Tested Methods℠ designation is recognized by the US Department of Agriculture, the Food and Drug Administration, and global regulatory agencies. Visit AOAC's website to learn more about their validation process.

About Medicinal Genomics Corporation

Medicinal Genomics Corporation is a pioneer in advancing the genomics of cannabis to build a stronger scientific foundation for cannabis-based products. The company's unmatched expertise in genetic science helps cultivators, dispensaries, and testing laboratories characterize and understand the quality and consistency of cannabis to ensure patients and consumers have access to consistently safe, high quality cannabis. To support their mission, Medicinal Genomics also produces CannMed, an annual gathering of cannabis leaders dedicated to the scientific advancement of the cannabis industry; and Kannapedia, the world's most complete public cannabis cultivar database. For more information, please visit www.medicinalgenomics.com.

