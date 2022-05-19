Medicinal Mushrooms Market Size to Grow by USD 4.55 billion | 41% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

Vendor Insights and Scope

The medicinal mushrooms market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Banken Champignons B.V., Chaga Mountain Inc., Far West Fungi, Four Sigmatic Foods Inc., Hokkaido Reishi Co. Ltd., Nikkei (Canada) Marketing Ltd., Nyishar, Sayan Health Inc., SSD Bio Sciences, and Swadeshi Mushroom.

The report also covers the following areas:

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the medicinal mushrooms market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute to 41% of the global market growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the two major markets in the region. The entry of new players to the market with their product offerings will drive the medicinal mushrooms market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The medicinal mushrooms market share growth by the chaga mushroom segment will be significant during the forecast period. The demand for chaga mushrooms is expected to increase owing to their health benefits. In addition, the growth in health consciousness among consumers is expected to drive the growth of the chaga mushroom segment. New product launches and continuous product innovations will also drive the growth of the market.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The health-promoting benefits of medicinal mushrooms are driving the growth of the medicinal mushrooms market. Medicinal mushrooms are rich in various nutrients such as vitamin D, potassium, calcium, vitamin B, amino acids, fiber, and other nutrients that are essential for the human body. They help in increasing antioxidant activity and boost both the levels and activity of many vital components of the immune system of the human body.

The adverse effects of natural calamities on crop yield will challenge the medicinal mushrooms market during the forecast period. Natural calamities include drought, floods, storms such as cyclones and hurricanes, earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions. The cultivation of medicinal mushrooms can also be impacted by various diseases. Therefore, the increasing damage to crops due to natural calamities may have an adverse impact on the growth of the medicinal mushroom market.

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist medicinal mushrooms market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the medicinal mushrooms market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the medicinal mushrooms market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medicinal mushrooms market vendors

Medicinal Mushrooms Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.15% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.42 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Banken Champignons B.V., Chaga Mountain Inc., Far West Fungi, Four Sigmatic Foods Inc., Hokkaido Reishi Co. Ltd., Nikkei (Canada) Marketing Ltd., Nyishar, Sayan Health Inc., SSD Bio Sciences, and Swadeshi Mushroom Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

