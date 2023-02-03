Medicinal mushrooms market to grow by 9.54% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Health-promoting benefits of medicinal mushrooms will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicinal mushrooms market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medicinal Mushrooms Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Aloha Medicinals, Asia Pacific Farm Enterprises Inc., Banken Champignons B.V., Bio Botanica Inc., Concord Farms, DXN Holdings Bhd, Far West Fungi, Four Sigmatic Foods Inc., Fungi Perfecti LLC, Gourmet Mushrooms Ltd., Natures Way Products LLC, Nikkei Canada Marketing Ltd., Nyishar, Oriveda BV, PREMIUM HOKKAIDO Co. Ltd., Real Mushrooms, SSD Bio Sciences, Swadeshi Mushroom, The Medicinal Mushroom Co., Wholesun Wellness, among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Usage (antioxidant, immune enhancer, anti-cancer, skincare, and others), Product (Chaga mushroom, Reishi mushroom, and Other medicinal mushrooms), and Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

The medicinal mushrooms market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

In 2017, the medicinal mushroom market was valued at USD 6,640.65 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 2,550.01 million. The medicinal mushrooms market size is estimated to grow by USD 5,939.97 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 9.96% according to Technavio.

Medicinal mushrooms market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global medicinal mushrooms market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Asia Pacific Farm Enterprises Inc. - The company offers medicinal mushrooms that are free from any pesticides, manure, and all unnatural chemicals.

The company offers medicinal mushrooms that are free from any pesticides, manure, and all unnatural chemicals. Banken Champignons B.V. - The company offers medicinal mushrooms that are suitable to create six different healthy and fresh meals, to help discover the flavour of these mushrooms.

The company offers medicinal mushrooms that are suitable to create six different healthy and fresh meals, to help discover the flavour of these mushrooms. Bio Botanica Inc. - The company offers medicinal mushrooms that contains triterpenoids, polysaccharides, nucleotides, sterols, steroids, fatty acids and proteins.

Global medicinal mushrooms market – Market dynamics

Major drivers –

Health-promoting benefits of medicinal mushrooms

Growth in online retailing

Growth potential offered by numerous untapped markets

Key challenges –

Adverse effects of natural calamities on crop yield

Distribution challenges

Stringent regulations and guidelines

What are the key data covered in this medicinal mushrooms market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the medicinal mushrooms market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the medicinal mushrooms market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the medicinal mushrooms industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of medicinal mushrooms market vendors

The reishi mushroom market share is expected to increase by USD 1.66 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.87%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the reishi mushroom market segmentation by end-user (PND, food and beverage, and cosmetics and personal care), type (powder and liquid), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The mushroom market share is expected to increase by USD 18.78 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.43%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers mushroom market segmentation by product (fresh mushroom, canned mushroom, and dried mushroom) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA).

Medicinal Mushrooms Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.96% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,939.97 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.54 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aloha Medicinals, Asia Pacific Farm Enterprises Inc., Banken Champignons B.V., Bio Botanica Inc., Concord Farms, DXN Holdings Bhd, Far West Fungi, Four Sigmatic Foods Inc., Fungi Perfecti LLC, Gourmet Mushrooms Ltd., Natures Way Products LLC, Nikkei Canada Marketing Ltd., Nyishar, Oriveda BV, PREMIUM HOKKAIDO Co. Ltd., Real Mushrooms, SSD Bio Sciences, Swadeshi Mushroom, The Medicinal Mushroom Co., and Wholesun Wellness Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

