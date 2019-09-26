Medicine Man Halts Sales of Certain Vape Pens from Its Dispensaries

DENVER, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicine Man, which operates four recreational dispensaries and one medical dispensary in Colorado, has halted sales of all vape products that contain the ingredients propylene glycol or vitamin E acetate. This action comes on the heels of recent reports that found that chemical additives, such as vitamin E acetate, were associated with dangerous and deadly vaping-related respiratory illnesses characterized by severe pneumonia symptoms, shortness of breath, coughing, fever, fatigue, and respiratory failure.

Medicine Man has removed all vape products containing propylene glycol or vitamin E acetate from its shelves effective immediately and will continue to take precautionary steps to protect its consumers through rigorous monitoring of products available at its stores. It is committed to carrying products only of the highest quality and free of any potential chemical additives that are even remotely or potentially harmful.

"The decision to take this particular product off our shelves was significant, as the confidence and trust of our consumers is paramount to our core values," said Medicine Man President and Chief Executive Officer Sally Vander Veer. "We were extremely pleased with the reception of our internal staff and budtenders, who recognized our dedication to quality and safety even at the expense of our bottom line. As pioneers in this space, we will continue to fight for what our consumers deserve. Hopefully the rest of the industry will also conclude that removing these cannabis products with the chemical additives under scrutiny from the market is in the best interest of consumers and all of us as operators."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) regulatory limitations on our products and services; (ii) our ability to complete and integrate acquisitions; (iii) general industry and economic conditions; and (iv) our ability to access adequate financing on terms and conditions that are acceptable to us, as well as other risks identified in our filings with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Medicine Man