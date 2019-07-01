Medicine Man Technologies, Inc., Taps Lee Dayton as Chief Administrative Officer

"We are pleased to welcome Lee to our executive team at a time when implementing strategic partnerships and closing on our announced acquisitions are our highest priorities," said Andy Williams, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Medicine Man Technologies. "He will play a pivotal role in navigating the business through the intricacies of integration and will help accelerate our growth nationwide and internationally. He shares our commitment to operational excellence with his merger and acquisition experience and will serve as a valuable asset to our team."

Mr. Dayton brings more than 25 years of experience in investment banking, corporate development, and strategic partnerships. More recently, he served as Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy at Albertsons Companies. There he conducted research and due diligence on customer-focused technologies to grow Albertsons non-brick and mortar businesses. Prior to that, Mr. Dayton worked in investment banking at UBS, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup, with a focus on retail, healthcare and industrials. He is an MBA graduate of the Kellogg School of Management and received his B.S. in electrical engineering from McCormick School of Engineering, both at Northwestern University.

About Medicine Man Technologies

Denver, Colorado-based Medicine Man Technologies (OTCQX:MDCL) is a rapidly growing provider of cannabis consulting services, nutrients and supplies. The Company's client portfolio includes active and past clients in 20 states and 7 countries throughout the cannabis industry. The Company has entered into agreements to become one of the largest vertically integrated seed-to-sale operators in the global cannabis industry. Current agreements will enable Medicine Man Technologies to offer cultivation, extraction, distribution and retail pharma-grade products internationally. The Company's intellectual property includes the "Three A Light" methodology for cannabis cultivation and pending acquisition candidate MedPharm's GMP-certified facility, which has the first cannabis research license to conduct clinical trials in the United States. Management includes decades of cannabis experience, a unique combination of first movers in industrial cannabis and proven Fortune 500 corporate executives.



Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) regulatory limitations on our products and services; (ii) our ability to complete and integrate acquisitions ; (iii) general industry and economic conditions; and (iv) our ability to access adequate financing on terms and conditions that are acceptable to us as well as other risks identified in our filings with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

