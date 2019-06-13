Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. to Host Corporate Update Call on Recently Announced and Pending Developments

DENVER, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCQX: MDCL) ("Medicine Man Technologies" or "Company"), a rapidly growing, vertically integrated cannabis operator, today announced that the Company will host a Corporate Update Investor Call on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 4:15 p.m. ET.

Investors interested in participating on the call can dial 877-407-8293 from the U.S. or 201-689-8349 internationally. A live webcast will be available on the Company's website at https://ir.medicinemantechnologies.com/. It is recommended that investors visit the website 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through July 8, 2019, by dialing 877-660-6853 for participants in the U.S. or 201-612-7415 for those international, and entering access code 13691714. The webcast will be archived for two weeks on the Medicine Man Technologies investor site.

Chief Executive Officer Andy Williams will be joined by Chief Operating Officer Joe Puglise and Chairman Justin Dye to discuss the Company's vision, provide further detail on the pending announced acquisitions, and answer questions from the investor community. Participants may submit questions prior to the call by emailing ir@medicinemantechnologies.com with "MDCL Question" in the subject line, and also during the live call via webcast.

About Medicine Man Technologies

Medicine Man Technologies is a fully integrated operator in the cannabis industry, offering consulting, retail pharma-grade products, and turnkey solutions for cannabis cultivators for over a decade. Medicine Man Technologies is leveraging its expertise and intellectual property to vertically integrate retail, cultivation, formulation, and distribution operations. The Company's client portfolio includes active and past clients in 18 states and seven countries.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) Regulatory limitations on our products and services ; (ii) our ability to complete and integrate acquisitions ; (iii) general industry and economic conditions ; and (v) our ability to access adequate financing on terms and conditions that are acceptable to us as well as other risks identified in our filings with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@medicinemantechnologies.com

1-866-348-1997

SOURCE Medicine Man Technologies, Inc.

