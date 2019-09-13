Medicine Man Technologies to Present and Serve on Cannabis Panel at 2019 Fall Investor Summit

DENVER, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCQX: MDCL) ("Medicine Man Technologies" or the "Company"), announced today that the Company will present at the Fall Investor Summit being held on September 16-17, 2019, at the Essex House in New York City.

Date: Monday, September 16, 2019 Presentation Time: 11:00 AM EST – Room 1 Location: The Essex House – New York City

Tigran Muradyan, Director of Investor Relations of Medicine Man Technologies, will deliver an overview of the Company, highlight the Company's numerous pending acquisitions, and discuss the Company's strategic goal of becoming a leading vertically integrated cannabis brand and operator. He will also be available for one-on-one interviews at the conference.

Additionally, Mr. Muradyan will serve as a guest speaker at noon EST on Monday, September 16, for the Cannabis Panel, which will focus on the evolution of the cannabis industry and key trends within the sector.

For more information about Medicine Man Technologies, please visit https://www.medicinemantechnologies.com .



About the Fall Investor Summit

The Fall Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent investment conference dedicated to connecting small-cap and microcap companies with qualified investors. Its mission is to be the highest quality and most innovative conference for public companies. The conference will feature 200 presenting companies, over 1,000 institutional and retail investors, and approximately 2,000 one-on-one meetings, as well as a variety of industry-specific panels.

About Medicine Man Technologies

Denver, Colorado-based Medicine Man Technologies (OTCQX: MDCL) is a rapidly growing provider of cannabis consulting services, nutrients, and supplies. The Company's client portfolio includes active and past clients in 20 states and seven countries throughout the cannabis industry. The Company has entered into agreements to become one of the largest vertically integrated seed-to-sale operators in the global cannabis industry. Current agreements will enable Medicine Man Technologies to offer cultivation, extraction, distribution and retail pharma-grade products internationally. The Company's intellectual property includes the "Three A Light" methodology for cannabis cultivation and pending acquisition candidate MedPharm's GMP-certified facility, which has the first cannabis research license to conduct clinical trials in the United States. Management includes decades of cannabis experience, a unique combination of first movers in industrial cannabis and proven Fortune 500 corporate executives.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks, and uncertainties associated with (i) regulatory limitations on our products and services; (ii) our ability to complete and integrate acquisitions; (iii) general industry and economic conditions; and (iv) our ability to access adequate financing on terms and conditions that are acceptable to us, as well as other risks identified in our filings with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@medicinemantechnologies.com

1-866-348-1997

