Medicine Man Technologies to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

DENVER, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCQX: MDCL) ("Medicine Man Technologies" or the "Company") announced today that it will be presenting at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on October 22-23, 2019 at the Palmer House a Hilton Hotel in Chicago. Andy Williams, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Medicine Man Technologies, will also be a guest speaker on the panel discussion, "Fireside: Colorado Market."

Event: Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Location: Palmer House a Hilton Hotel – Chicago, Illinois

Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2019

Discussion Time: 3:10 PM CST

Discussion Title & Synopsis: Fireside: Colorado Market – As a blueprint for success in the cannabis industry, two Colorado-based executives discuss the strategies set in place for continued leverage and advancement in the U.S. landscape.

Speaker: Andy Williams, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Medicine Man Technologies

Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Presentation Time: 1:40 PM – 2:00 PM CST

Presenter: Andy Williams, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Medicine Man Technologies

During the presentation, Andy will deliver an overview of the Company, highlight the Company's numerous pending acquisitions, and discuss its strategic goal of becoming a leading vertically integrated cannabis brand and operator. Andy will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

For more information about Medicine Man Technologies, please visit www.MedicineManTechnologies.com.

About Medicine Man Technologies

Denver, Colorado-based Medicine Man Technologies (OTCQX: MDCL) is a rapidly growing provider of cannabis consulting services, nutrients, and supplies. The Company's client portfolio includes active and past clients in 20 states and seven countries throughout the cannabis industry. The Company has entered into agreements to become one of the largest vertically integrated seed-to-sale operators in the global cannabis industry. Current agreements will enable Medicine Man Technologies to offer cultivation, extraction, distribution and retail pharma-grade products internationally. The Company's intellectual property includes the "Three A Light" methodology for cannabis cultivation and pending acquisition candidate MedPharm's GMP-certified facility, which has the first cannabis research license to conduct clinical trials in the United States. Management includes decades of cannabis experience, a unique combination of first movers in industrial cannabis and proven Fortune 500 corporate executives.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks, and uncertainties associated with (i) regulatory limitations on our products and services; (ii) our ability to complete and integrate acquisitions; (iii) general industry and economic conditions; and (iv) our ability to access adequate financing on terms and conditions that are acceptable to us, as well as other risks identified in our filings with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@medicinemantechnologies.com

1-866-348-1997

SOURCE Medicine Man Technologies, Inc.

