Medicine Man Technologies to Present at Upcoming Cannabis Investor Conferences

DENVER, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCQX: MDCL) ("Medicine Man Technologies" or the "Company") announced today that it will be presenting at the Canaccord Genuity 2nd Annual U.S. Cannabis Symposium Conference on October 3, 2019 at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel in Toronto, Canada.

In addition, the Company will also be presenting at the Alliance Global Partners Consumer Cannabis Conference on October 3, 2019 at The Pierre Hotel in New York City.

Event: Canaccord Genuity 2nd Annual U.S. Cannabis Symposium

Location: Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel – Toronto, Canada

Date: Thursday, October 3, 2019

Presentation Time: 3:10 – 3:30 PM EST – Track 1

Presenter: Andy Williams, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Medicine Man Technologies

Event: Alliance Global Partners Consumer Cannabis Conference

Location: The Pierre Hotel – New York City

Date: Thursday, October 3, 2019

Presenter: Joe Puglise, Chief Operating Officer of Medicine Man Technologies

Mr. Williams and Mr. Puglise will each deliver an overview of the Company, discuss the Company's strategic goal of becoming a leading vertically integrated cannabis brand and operator, and highlight the Company's consolidated plans from pending transactions. Additionally, Mr. Williams and Mr. Puglise will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors.

For more information about Medicine Man Technologies, please visit https://www.medicinemantechnologies.com .

About Canaccord Genuity's U.S. Cannabis Symposium

The U.S. Cannabis Symposium is an exclusive conference featuring industry leaders sharing their perspectives and opinions on what social, legal, political, and economic forces investors and entrepreneurs in the space need to consider as the commercial cannabis space evolves. The Symposium will feature company presentations and one-on-one meetings with senior management teams representing every facet of the U.S. cannabis industry, including U.S. multi-state operators, technology providers, brand owners, and cannabis producers.

About Alliance Global Partners Consumer Cannabis Conference

This is an exclusive conference with 25 leading global companies in the CBD and cannabis industries. All meetings will be conducted in private suites throughout the day along with small group sessions.

About Medicine Man Technologies

Denver, Colorado-based Medicine Man Technologies (OTCQX: MDCL) is a rapidly growing provider of cannabis consulting services, nutrients, and supplies. The Company's client portfolio includes active and past clients in 20 states and seven countries throughout the cannabis industry. The Company has entered into agreements to become one of the largest vertically integrated seed-to-sale operators in the global cannabis industry. Current agreements will enable Medicine Man Technologies to offer cultivation, extraction, distribution, and retail pharma-grade products internationally. The Company's intellectual property includes the "Three A Light" methodology for cannabis cultivation and pending acquisition candidate MedPharm's GMP-certified facility, which has the first cannabis research license to conduct clinical trials in the United States. Management includes decades of cannabis experience, a unique combination of first movers in industrial cannabis, and proven Fortune 500 corporate executives.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks, and uncertainties associated with (i) regulatory limitations on our products and services; (ii) our ability to complete and integrate acquisitions; (iii) general industry and economic conditions; and (iv) our ability to access adequate financing on terms and conditions that are acceptable to us, as well as other risks identified in our filings with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@medicinemantechnologies.com

1-866-348-1997

SOURCE Medicine Man Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.medicinemantechnologies.com

