Medicine Man Technologies to Reschedule 2018 Year-End Financial Results and Update Conference Call Due to Pending Status of HB19-1090

DENVER, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicine Man Technologies Inc. (OTCQX: MDCL) ("Medicine Man Technologies" or "Company"), a rapidly growing, vertically integrated operator, today announced that it will reschedule its 2018 Year-End Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call to Tuesday, April 30, at 4:15 p.m. ET.

Given the pending status of HB19-1090, a bill that could positively affect the position of Medicine Man Technologies, the Company believes that postponing the call will be beneficial to its investors. The Company has therefore decided to host the call after the three scheduled legislative hearings to provide additional insight and context as state lawmakers draw closer to a decision on the bill.

Medicine Man Technologies will now host its conference call on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, after market close at 4:15 p.m. ET. Investors interested in participating on the call can dial 1-877-407-8293 or 1-201-689-8349 (from outside the U.S.). Investors are invited to listen via webcast available on the Medicine Man Technologies Investor page of the Company's website at https://ir.medicinemantechnologies.com/. It is recommended that investors visit the website 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For interested individuals who are unable to join the conference call, a replay of the call will be available through May 14, 2019, at 1-877-660-6853 (U.S. toll-free) or 1-201-612-7415 (from outside the U.S.). Participants must use the following code to access the call replay: 13690091. The online archive of the webcast will be available on the investor page of the Company's website for two weeks following the call.

Chief Executive Officer Andy Williams will be joined by Chief Operating Officer, Joe Puglise, and Chairman of the Board, Paul Dickman, to answer questions during the conference call. Participants with questions prior to the call are encouraged to send an email to ir@medicinemantechnologies.com with "MDCL Question" in the subject line.

About Medicine Man Technologies

Medicine Man Technologies is a fully integrated operator in the cannabis industry and has been offering consulting, cultivation supplies and equipment, retail pharma-grade products and turnkey solutions for cannabis producers, processors and retailers for nearly a decade. Medicine Man Technologies is leveraging its expertise and intellectual property to vertically integrate retail, cultivation, formulation and distribution operations. The Company's client portfolio includes active and past clients in 18 states and seven countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control and cannot be predicted or quantified. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events, or for any other reason.

