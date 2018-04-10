Medicine, Military, Leadership

AUSTIN, Texas, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FastMed Urgent Care announces that Leila S. L. Williams, D.O., has joined as regional chief medical officer, leading 21 FastMed locations throughout Texas, including Austin, Dallas, Houston, Waco and San Antonio.

A recipient of five Navy Commendation Medals with more than 20 years of U.S. Navy active duty, followed by 18 years of practicing family medicine, Dr. Williams has committed her life to serving both her country and her patients throughout the world.

Leila S. L. Williams, D.O. is appointed Regional Chief Medical Officer for FastMed Urgent Care in Texas.

"Dr. Williams' leadership and medical expertise exemplify FastMed's core values: service, teamwork, accountability and transparency," says Dr. Stacey Gouzenne, national chief medical officer for FastMed Urgent Care. "Her passion to provide the best end-to-end healthcare experience is inspiring to all medical professionals, within FastMed and beyond."

Since 2009, Dr. Williams has been practicing medicine in Texas; most recently as medical director for an urgent care provider. Before completing her family practice residency at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton, Williams received her doctoral degree at the College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific.

"The addition of Dr. Williams to FastMed, one of the largest urgent care providers in the United States, aligns with our expansion philosophy—recruiting the most talented healthcare professionals who are committed to providing superior patient service," says Web Golinkin, CEO for FastMed Urgent Care.

