Medicine-On-Time Installs New Printing Press in Anticipation of 2021 Growth

THONOTOSASSA, Fla., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CSS Health's Pharmacy Services Division (aka Medicine-On-Time) announces today the installation of its new Gonderflex printing press for medication adherence compliance packaging, which expands their manufacturing capacity for anticipated growth in 2021.

Medication Adherence continues to be a driving force to improve population health, reduce overall healthcare costs and achieve better health outcomes in the United States healthcare system. Pharmacies are using more compliance packaging to meet these goals.

"We purchased the press from Gonderflex International in Montreal, Canada. The manufacturing of compliance packaging requires high quality printing, unique to the industry. The Gonderflex prints, die cuts and laminates paper / foil barriers to produce a high-quality compliance packaging, meeting the most stringent requirements to achieve class 'B' packaging standards recognized by the US Pharmacopeia," says COO Perry Larson. "The press can run at 200 feet per minute (typically 16,000 cards/hr.), which is much faster than the two presses we currently operate."

"COVID 19 has put enormous pressure on the US healthcare system and Americans are more aware than ever before of the need to take their medications as prescribed in order to remain healthy," says CEO Jim Clair. "It has been proven through published clinical studies that with the combination of Medication Therapy Management (MTM) and the use of compliance packaging, patients are 90% more likely to have better adherence and lower hospitalization then those who are not receiving MTM and are receiving their medications in vials."

Located in our state-of-the-art facility in Tampa, Florida this machine "will increase our capacity and allow us to produce new package types of the highest quality standards in the industry," says Perry Larson, COO of CSSHealth's Pharmacy Services Division. For more information visit www.medicineontime.com

About CSS Health

CSS Health provides a comprehensive Medication Therapy Management (MTM), adherence and compliance drug packaging solution for health plans, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), pharmacies, facilities, and patients. Our dedicated leadership team has deep and broad experience in payer and pharmacy services. CSS Health brings together Medicine-On-Time, an innovator in multi-dose and single dose compliance packaging and prescription management software for more than 30 years, and Clinical Support Services, a leader in MTM clinical software and services, in an end-to-end medication management solution. For more information about CSS Health, visit www.csshealth.com.

About Medicine-On-Time

Medicine-On-Time is a comprehensive medication adherence partner that helps pharmacists grow their business through increased medication adherence and improved patient care. They support and empower pharmacists with the products, know-how, and assistance to better serve their business goals—especially as they relate to medication adherence and compliance packaging. With compliance packaging to fit every patient need and every pharmacy price point, technology solutions to streamline workflow, and a marketing and support team available at every turn, Medicine-On-Time helps pharmacists realize bigger opportunities through better patient care. www.medicineontime.com

Contact:

Perry Larson

800-722-8824 x841

[email protected]

SOURCE CSS Health

Related Links

https://csshealth.com

