Medicine X Launches Eczema Xplained Patient Story To Drive Understanding and Awareness of Atopic Dermatitis

With more than 16 million adults affected by atopic dermatitis across the U.S.1, Medicine X Founder and President, Dr. Kim Chilman-Blair shares the importance of education in this space.

"Due to the nature of this skin condition, individuals with atopic dermatitis report a significant impact on their quality of life from both a physical and emotional standpoint," said Chilman-Blair. "We know that stress can be a key trigger for atopic dermatitis, and with a global pandemic, many individuals may be experiencing flares. Now more than ever, there is a crucial need for online resources that can be easily understood and communities that can unite individuals and show them they are not alone."

The Eczema Xplained story follows Kellie, a 35-year-old, teacher and mother of two from North Carolina. Kellie has had atopic dermatitis for as long as she can remember. It's a story many sufferers – and their loved ones – can relate to; Kellie describes how she carefully chooses outfits and changes her plans based on her atopic dermatitis. She also provides some useful information about possible factors behind this skin condition and how she manages her flares – from documenting her triggers in a journal, to wearing loose clothes, and following a specific moisturizer routine. Kellie's personal story is unique to her, and individuals should always discuss medical information with their healthcare providers.

Dr. Peter Lio, founding director of the Chicago Integrative Eczema Center, dermatologist and contributor to Eczema Xplained, also acknowledges atopic dermatitis can be a complicated condition and advocates for open communication among patients and healthcare providers, noting "While we don't fully understand what causes it, the key issue for most people seems to be an impaired skin barrier. Atopic dermatitis is a chronic disease, so unfortunately that means it usually doesn't go away for good, but I want people to understand that with good control some individuals can enter a relative state of remission, which is very exciting."

Eczema Xplained is kindly sponsored by LEO Pharma, a leader in medical dermatology with a robust R&D pipeline, a wide range of therapies and a pioneering spirit.

"We believe in the power of patient storytelling and these types of educational resources being made available to patients and their caregivers through Medicine X," said Christopher Posner, President and CEO, LEO Pharma Inc. "We are honored to support the launch of Eczema Xplained and hope the platform will be a helpful source of information for patients and families affected by atopic dermatitis."

Founded in 1908 and owned by the LEO Foundation, LEO Pharma has devoted decades of research and development to advance the science of dermatology, setting new standards of care for people with skin conditions.

Visit Eczema Xplained to see watch the full story and sign up for expert resources. You can also join Medicine X's private Eczema Xplained Facebook community to connect with other members affected by atopic dermatitis.

About Medicine X

Medicine X is a team of doctors and artists dedicated to creating accessible and easily digestible medical information for all patients, through interactive illustrations. We believe everyone should be educated and empowered in order to take part in their own medical decisions, regardless of age, gender, culture or condition. Medicine X continues dedicating its resources to help its global audience fully understand medical conditions. For more information on Medicine X and their latest project, please visit: www.medicinex.com or Eczema Xplained

