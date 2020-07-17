Medicines360 Appoints Rolf Jansen as Vice President of Development and Manufacturing

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicines360, a global nonprofit women's health pharmaceutical organization, has appointed Rolf Jansen as the Vice President of Development and Manufacturing. Mr. Jansen is a chemical engineer with more than thirty years of pharmaceutical experience developing and producing successful products in the U.S. at companies including Relypsa, KindredBio, Johnson & Johnson and ALZA. In this new role, Jansen will lead the organization's development of medicines focused on essential women's health products that are facing drug shortages or have high prices impacting availability.

"At a time when other pharmaceutical companies are decreasing investments in women's health research and development, I am thrilled to join an organization that is bringing affordable medicines to market," said Jansen. "We at Mediciesin360 know that too many women face access barriers to well established, safe and effective medicines that are essential to their health. As a nonprofit pharmaceutical organization, we are determined to find and solve problems that matter most to women."

As Vice President, Jansen will be responsible for managing and implementing Medicines360's manufacturing and development strategy. This will include the full breadth of chemical sciences, engineering, manufacturing, analytical technologies, logistics and quality control.

"COVID-19 has exacerbated the challenges women face when trying to access the healthcare and medicines they need. Rolf's expertise will ensure that Medicines360 can continue expanding our portfolio with a focus on affordability and strengthening product supply for critical medicines that serve women," said Jessica Grossman, M.D., CEO of Medicines360. "Mr. Jansen will further support our goal to lower the cost of high-quality medicines and stabilize the drug supply of health products for women, regardless of whether they are branded or generic."

Since its founding in 2009, Medicines360 has brought a new product to market, formed partnerships in the U.S. and globally, and designed affordable and sustainable pricing strategies. With the addition of Jansen's role, the organization will continue to seek new ways to advance global, equitable access to women's health products. Medicines360 will build on its expertise in clinical trials, regulatory approvals, and customer engagement with U.S. safety-net clinics and with service delivery partners in low- and middle-income countries.

"As the first U.S.-based nonprofit pharmaceutical organization with a drug developed and marketed to overcome affordability and availability barriers, Medicines360 is uniquely suited to develop accessible and high-quality generic drugs that are essential to women's healthcare," said Lisa David, CEO of Public Health Solutions and a Board Member of Medicines360. "In addition, Medicines360 has a history of conducting robust clinical trials on its products, with the largest ongoing phase three clinical trial in the country for its first product, a hormonal intrauterine system (IUS)."

About Medicines360

Medicines360, located in San Francisco, California, is a nonprofit global women's health pharmaceutical company with a mission to remove cost as a barrier to health by developing and providing affordable Women's Health products. Medicines360 is committed to working with healthcare providers, advocacy groups and patients to deliver innovative and meaningful treatments that help women around the world have greater access to the medicines they need. Medicines360, through its subsidiary Impact RH360, launched the Avibela Project to expand access to hormonal IUDs in low- and middle-income countries. For more information, visit www.medicines360.org

