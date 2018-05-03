Mediclinic International selects Vectra Cognito for AI-powered cyberattack detection and threat hunting

"Cognito gives us consistent, real-time visibility to detect and respond to cyberattacks, no matter where they occur," said Marais Coetzee, group security architect at Mediclinic. "The visual quality of this instant feedback lets us respond faster and more decisively to stop advanced threats."

Powered by artificial intelligence and always-learning threat behavior models, Cognito finds hidden and unknown attackers in real-time to enable quick, decisive incident response. The highest-risk threats are automatically prioritized by Cognito, enabling cybersecurity teams to quickly stop advancing threats before key assets are damaged or stolen.

"Cognito proved its value from Day 1," said Coetzee. "After a short period of supervised and unsupervised machine learning across our entire network, Cognito immediately detected a threat and notified our security team about an attack at one of our regional hubs."

Cognito offloads Tier-1 security analysts by eliminating the need to manually chase-down every security event. In the past, different clinics followed different cybersecurity practices, which led to security gaps and slow incident response. By automating threat detection with Cognito, Mediclinic brought consistency to its global security operations and transitioned from reactive to proactive.

"As an international care provider, maintaining a consistent approach to cybersecurity can be a real challenge, especially under the deadline pressure of complying with the General Data Protection Regulation and other regulatory mandates," said Coetzee.

Cognito integrated easily with Mediclinic's network and security systems. "Cognito was simple to install and didn't require a massive effort to integrate with our security infrastructure," Coetzee said. "The implementation was straightforward and its out-of-band approach is non-disruptive."

Digital transformation is a strategic priority for healthcare organizations today, and they must protect the growing volumes of patient and clinical data, healthcare IT systems, and medical IoT devices against cyberattacks.

"The healthcare industry is one of the top targets of cyberattackers and lives are literally at stake," said Vectra CEO Hitesh Sheth. "With Cognito, healthcare organizations have visibility into attacker behaviors in cloud and data center workloads and user and IoT devices, enabling them to stop attacks in progress and improve the efficiency of security operations."

For more information, please read the Vectra case study about Mediclinic International at https://vectra.ai/assets/medicclinic.pdf.

About Mediclinic International

Mediclinic is an international private healthcare group founded in 1983, with operations in Southern Africa (South African and Namibia), Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates. The Company's primary listing is on the LSE in the United Kingdom, with secondary listings on the JSE in South Africa and the NSX in Namibia. The Group's registered office is in London, United Kingdom. Mediclinic also holds a 29.9% interest in Spire Healthcare Group plc, an LSE-listed private healthcare group based in the United Kingdom. For more information visit www.mediclinic.com

About Vectra

Vectra® is transforming cybersecurity with AI. Its Cognito™ platform automates cyberattack detection and empowers threat hunters from data center and cloud workloads to user and IoT devices. Cognito correlates threats, prioritizes hosts based on risk and provides rich context to empower response with existing security systems, reducing security operations workload by 32X. The company has been issued five U.S. patents with 14 additional patents pending for cybersecurity applications of machine learning and artificial intelligence. Vectra is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. and has European regional headquarters in Zurich. For more information, visit vectra.ai.

Media Contact

John Kreuzer

Lumina Communications for Vectra

vectra@luminapr.com

(408) 896-3307



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mediclinic-international-selects-vectra-cognito-for-ai-powered-cyberattack-detection-and-threat-hunting-300641677.html

SOURCE Vectra

Related Links

https://vectra.ai

