Medicomp Systems Announces the Successful Deployment of Quippe Clinical Documentation within the CareCloud Platform

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicomp Systems, a physician-driven provider of clinically contextual patient data solutions, today announced that CareCloud, the platform for high-growth medical groups, has successfully deployed Quippe Clinical Documentation across its customer base, helping providers to deliver optimal care in the most efficient way. The integration of Quippe into the CareCloud platform facilitates the interoperability of clinical data and advances care coordination between care team members.

Quippe streamlines the clinical documentation process for CareCloud users because it is flexible and customizable to how providers want to work, seamlessly integrating into their existing patient workflows. Quippe enables CareCloud customers to replace unstructured clinical documentation with structured data within the EHR at the point of care—and transforms that data into information that can be easily shared with other providers, regardless of their location or EHR. Quippe assigns standard codes to different types of data in the documentation, such as family history, social determinants and physical findings. Once the clinical data is coded, CareCloud users can share the information in a structured format that receiving providers can easily access and interpret without extensive manual review of each document. That same data can also be used for billing or quality reporting.

"The integration with Quippe into the CareCloud solution makes clinical documentation quicker and easier for our users and allows clinicians to take the full advantage of our EHR to advance value-based care initiatives," said Josh Siegel, Chief Technology Officer of CareCloud. "CareCloud is committed to using innovative technology to automate administrative tasks that take away from patient care. As technology partners, Medicomp and CareCloud share a vision of bringing state-of-the-art technology into the hands of outpatient providers. Our long-time relationship with Medicomp is representative of our ongoing commitment to working with best-in-class tech partners and using our open APIs to improve functionality without investing unnecessary time and effort to recreate the wheel."

"CareCloud has a demonstrated commitment to advancing the delivery of quality care and providing customers with tools that enhance productivity," said David Lareau, CEO of Medicomp. "The widespread use of Quippe within the CareCloud platform is a testament to the flexibility of the solution for a variety of specialties and its ability to advance care coordination between providers. We look forward to our continued partnership and providing solutions that help clinicians deliver optimal and efficient patient care."

About Medicomp Systems

In 1978, Medicomp Systems pioneered its patented MEDCIN® Knowledge Engine, co-designed with physicians, to transform disorganized, complex arrays of medical information into structured, clinically relevant data at the point of care. Leveraging its flagship engine, Medicomp's Quippe suite of solutions extend the value of clinical data by delivering rich and actionable insights that transform the delivery of patient care. Longitudinal patient information is available within problem-oriented clinical views, mirroring the way physicians think and work to drive optimal patient outcomes and accurate reimbursement. Quippe's documentation functionality integrates into existing clinical workflows and EHRs, enhancing EHR usability and fueling advanced reporting and analytics. With Quippe, physicians have ready-access to clean, reliable clinical data that is both patient and diagnosis-specific and provides real value to physicians and patients. Today, leading hospitals and health systems and more than 100,000 users/day rely on Medicomp's proven domain expertise and clinician-designed technology to improve the quality and efficiency of care delivery. For more information, please visit http://www.medicomp.com/.

