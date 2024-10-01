Medicomp Systems Announces Update of the Quippe® Solutions to the Web Component Standard

Now health IT developers can achieve faster deployment and future-proof technology to meet evolving compliance requirements

CHANTILLY, Va., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicomp Systems, a physician-driven provider of diagnostically connected patient data solutions, announced today the re-architecture of its Quippe Solutions to the W3C web component standard.

Quippe's Clinical Data Engine, leveraging its patented knowledge graph, diagnostically connects complex medical information from across domains and disparate systems. Quippe integrates with a wide range of applications, from electronic health records to next-generation artificial intelligence applications, and works with clinical data from any source.

Shifting to a standards-based model

Since its initial release in 2011, Quippe has always been at the forefront of web technology. Web development best practices have changed significantly over the years, and Medicomp has kept pace providing innovative solutions that are platform agnostic and ahead of the market.

This update reduces the time-to-market for Medicomp's customers by increasing compatibility and simplifying integration. The Quippe components will continue to evolve along with the W3C standards, keeping Medicomp's offering on the leading edge of technology going forward.

"Medicomp is committed to delivering solutions that are easy to use and implement, as evidenced by our multi-year initiative to migrate to the web components standard," said David Lareau, CEO of Medicomp. "The enhanced technology will make it easier and more cost-effective for users to comply with HTI-1 and 2, and to meet eCQM and interoperability requirements, as well as accelerate their time-to-market. We are excited to see the innovative new products that will leverage this reinvented version of our flagship product for the future of healthcare technology, to benefit providers and patients alike."

Medicomp began releasing a significant number of the new standard web components in August, 2024, with the substantial completion of the roll-out scheduled as part of its Q4 release in November, 2024.

About Medicomp Systems

Medicomp Systems is a leading provider of solutions that make data usable for connected care and better outcomes. In 1978, Medicomp pioneered the patented MEDCIN® Knowledge Engine to present relevant clinical concepts in less than a second for any of tens of thousands of diagnoses or patient presentations. For more than 40 years, Medicomp has worked with physicians from leading medical centers and institutions to create solutions that work seamlessly with any EHR to deliver diagnostically relevant and actionable information to clinicians at the point of care. The MEDCIN clinical engine powers the Medicomp Quippe suite of solutions and creates intuitive workflows that support – rather than disrupt – the way clinicians think and work. Medicomp's solutions deliver proven clinical and financial ROI, including reduced documentation and coding costs, increased clinician productivity, improved outcomes, and appropriate reimbursement. With minimal time and financial investment, stakeholders can deploy the robust clinical engine to filter data from disparate sources and organize structured and unstructured data into relevant and usable information. With real-time access to patient- and problem-specific information, clinicians are empowered to deliver better care and outcomes. To learn more about how Medicomp solutions can benefit your organization, visit http://www.medicomp.com/.

