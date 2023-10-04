Medicomp Systems Reaches Healthcare Documentation and Interoperability Milestone with 10 Million Terminology Mappings

Mappings drive clinical usability, promote interoperability, and advance value-based care

CHANTILLY, Va., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicomp Systems, a physician-driven provider of diagnostically connected patient data solutions, announced today that it now has directly mapped over 10 million clinical codes and concepts across more than 12 terminologies to its MEDCIN clinical relevancy engine, helping clinicians quickly find patient-and-problem-specific information at the point of care and efficiently and accurately capture data for value-based care initiatives.

Terminology mapping in healthcare refers to the process of aligning different medical terminologies or coding systems to ensure that they correspond and can be seamlessly interpreted and used across systems. Medicomp now has more than 10 million mappings to foundational structures such as ICD-10-CM, CPT-4, LOINC, SNOMED-CT, RxNorm and other coding systems used for clinical documentation and billing which can be diagnostically filtered through MEDCIN, Medicomp's normalized clinical interface terminology at the heart of its clinical relevancy engine.

The filtered data can be used for multiple downstream purposes such as care coordination, value-based payment, and quality reporting. While providers often use a variety of terminology standards, inconsistent use of standards across organizations hamper interoperable data exchange and create challenges when capturing and reporting data for electronic clinical quality measures (eCQMs), the management of Medicare Advantage patients using hierarchical condition categories (HCCs), and similar requirements. These mappings can also be leveraged to dramatically increase accuracy of coding and structured clinical documentation using AI and NLP technologies.

"This milestone is the culmination of 45 years of dedication and focus on the part of the Medicomp team and reflects our mission to keep ahead of healthcare's most vexing data-related challenges," said Medicomp CEO David Lareau. "Mapping is critical for interoperability and continuity of care, where data-driven, personalized care can be seamlessly delivered across a connected network of providers. Comprehensive mapping not only streamlines operations but, more crucially, will directly lead to better patient outcomes. Medicomp continues to focus its efforts on making data more accessible and usable for providers, expanding the clinically intelligent links, including genetic data, to help make AI a true interoperability enabler."

Quippe uses Medicomp's unique patented clinical relevancy engine that includes an intelligent clinical database to support accurate documentation and prompting of relevant information at the point of care. The engine filters standard terminologies and code sets, including ICD-10, CPT, LOINC, SNOMED CT, RxNorm, DSM5, CTCAE, UNII, CCC, HCPCS, CVX, and others, leveraging the mappings detailed above in conjunction with the diagnostic relevancy links in the engine.

For more information regarding Medicomp's Quippe solutions, visit www.medicomp.com.

About Medicomp Systems

Medicomp Systems is a leading provider of solutions that make data usable for connected care and better outcomes. In 1978, Medicomp pioneered the patented MEDCIN® Knowledge Engine to present relevant clinical concepts in less than a second for any of tens of thousands of diagnoses or patient presentations. For more than 40 years, Medicomp has worked with physicians from leading medical centers and institutions to create solutions that work seamlessly with any EHR to deliver diagnostically relevant and actionable information to clinicians at the point of care. The MEDCIN clinical engine powers the Medicomp Quippe suite of solutions and creates intuitive workflows that support – rather than disrupt – the way clinicians think and work. Medicomp's solutions deliver proven clinical and financial ROI, including reduced documentation and coding costs, increased clinician productivity, improved outcomes, and appropriate reimbursement. With minimal time and financial investment, stakeholders can deploy the robust clinical engine to filter data from disparate sources and organize structured and unstructured data into relevant and usable information. With real-time access to patient- and problem-specific information, clinicians are empowered to deliver better care and outcomes. To learn more about how Medicomp solutions can benefit your organization, visit http://www.medicomp.com/.

Media Contact:

Medicomp

Grace Vinton, Amendola Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Medicomp Systems