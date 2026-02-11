Medicomp Systems Unveils New AI-Enablement Tools Focused on Delivering Clinically Validated, Evidence-Based Intelligence

Strategic update emphasizes responsible AI, data validation, risk avoidance and clinically grounded workflows to power intelligent systems of tomorrow

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicomp Systems , a leading provider of evidence-based clinically intelligent data solutions, today announced a new suite of intelligence tools designed to help health tech organizations deploy reliable, clinically grounded AI capabilities at scale. The announcement comes in advance of ViVE 2026 and HIMSS26 Global Health Conference & Exhibition , where Medicomp will preview AI-enabled enhancements across its product offering.

Healthcare organizations are increasingly struggling to manage inaccurate, incomplete, or poorly structured clinical data entering the medical record, particularly when AI-generated output is accessed and saved without validation. This creates downstream risks for patient safety and care, compliance, analytics, and interoperability. Medicomp's updated AI strategy is designed to close the clinical context gap by embedding clinical validation directly into AI-enabled workflows.

"Healthcare organizations are increasingly focused on advancing AI from isolated use cases into reliable, enterprise-ready capabilities," said David Lareau, president and CEO of Medicomp Systems. "Our approach is to enable such innovation while preserving clinical integrity, accuracy, and trust. By validating data at the point it is created or exchanged, we help ensure that AI-powered workflows are built on information clinicians and organizations can rely on."

Context-Aware Clinical Reasoning, Based on Evidence

Medicomp's strategy enhances both existing and future products using a combination of LLM technologies and the company's universal structured data foundation, patented clinical knowledge graph, and relevancy engine. This allows health technologies to embrace responsible AI and deliver transparency, consistency, and clinical relevance rather than opaque or probabilistic approaches.

Core elements of Medicomp's approach include:

Clinically validating output generated by conversational and ambient listening technologies to identify incorrect, unsupported, or clinically inconsistent data before it is saved or exchanged

Tools to quickly and easily recall and manipulate data in clinical notes and patient charts using natural language or dictation

Intelligent natural language processing that converts narrative text into trustworthy structured clinical data across all domains of medicine

Capabilities to improve the quality of data flowing between systems and care settings, particularly, poorly mapped, unmapped or unstructured data

These capabilities are grounded in Medicomp's long-standing investment in curated clinical knowledge engineering of its products, developed in collaboration with physicians over more than 45 years. This strategy builds on Medicomp's recent general release of Alchemy™, the first product of its kind that combines these technologies to validate, clean and normalize clinical data at scale.

MCP Enables Clinically Aligned AI Access

Medicomp has added a Model Context Protocol (MCP) layer to safely expose its APIs to AI models including diagnostic prompting, documentation tools, quality measure and care gap evaluation, coding crosswalks, chart summarization, graphing tools, and HCC and RAF analysis, as well as Clinical Lens ®. This architecture is designed to reduce variability and risk associated with unstructured AI output, removing PHI access from LLMs, while supporting seamless integration into clinical and operational workflows.

Bringing Intelligence to the Point of Care

Medicomp's new suite of intelligence tools deliver streamlined and intuitive user experiences, tighter integration with ambient listening and NLP technologies, and context-aware evidence-based agentic intelligence, all to the point of care. A subset of available interactions include: recalling lab results, filtering entire patient charts by problem, or analyzing whole charts against quality measures using voice commands or natural language.

Select new capabilities are live and in use by customers today, with continued expansion planned throughout 2026 and beyond.

Live previews at ViVE and HIMSS

Medicomp will offer live previews and demonstrations of its AI-enabled functionality and roadmap at ViVE 2026 (booth 2329) and HIMSS 2026 (booth 5435) . Medicomp strongly recommends reserving and scheduling the demo time in advance.

About Medicomp Systems

Medicomp Systems delivers the industry's only comprehensive data foundation and evidence-based clinical intelligence engine, Quippe®, ensuring data usability, accuracy, and trust in health technology systems of tomorrow. Healthcare faces a widening gap between data and clinical understanding — putting patient safety, compliance, and financial performance at risk as health IT complexity and AI adoption increase.

Quippe uniquely solves this by connecting information across domains, normalizing inputs, and validating AI outputs — for accurate coding, compliant data, and trustworthy decisions at every point of care. Quippe works seamlessly with any EHR or health tech, driving intelligent clinical workflows that align with how clinicians think and work. Medicomp delivers proven clinical and financial ROI, improved productivity and outcomes, reduced risk, and accurate reimbursement. To learn more, visit https://medicomp.com/ .

