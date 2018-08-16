MIAMI, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As health and wellness becomes one of the greatest concerns for nearly all segments of the population, MedicosTV has launched a multifaceted delivery platform for a new channel providing relevant health-related programming aimed at Spanish-speaking Hispanic audiences everywhere.

Hispanics represent one of the fastest growing demographics, but until now they have been widely underserved in access to specialized content designed to educate and prevent disease and injury, improve health, and enhance quality of life.

MedicosTV Launches Channel for Traditional Broadcast and Online Delivery of Spanish Language Health and Wellness Programming for the Hispanic Market MedicosTV is dedicated to providing important health information for Spanish-speakers in the United States. MedicosTV is fully dedicated to education and enhancement of the standard of living of the Hispanic community by offering on-air, online, written, and interactive medical advice and tips from certified medical practitioners in their specialized fields. For more information, please visit www.medicostv.com

"MedicosTV was founded on the belief that health and quality of life relies on many factors beyond the medical care system. By educating Hispanic communities in their native language about basic health topics, we are effectively improving the wellbeing of our viewers," said Fernando M. Larez Jr., co-founder and head of marketing operations for MedicosTV.

The MedicosTV channel is available nationwide via traditional television broadcast as well as video-on-demand, online streaming subscription service, and a variety of social channels including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Vimeo.

In addition to the quality programming MedicosTV provides its viewers, the channels are also helping advertisers reach one of the most valuable demographics in which to present their product and services to. According to Nielsen, Hispanic buying power reached $1.4 trillion in 2016—and is expected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2021. With a variety of new delivery methods available to advertisers, MedicosTV offers unprecedented avenues for health and wellness brands seeking to organically interact with their target audience.

While MedicosTV realizes that the topic of health and wellness is a serious one, it also understands that their viewers are more receptive to information when it is presented in an entertaining way. By ensuring MedicosTV's content is relevant, collective, entertaining, and informative, it is quickly gaining a broad audience through both the television channel and online.

"MedicosTV is aimed at creating content that offers something for everyone – whether it be demonstrations, fitness and exercise, or guest-focused shows, we're able to engage our audience beyond the screen, prompting them to interact with the website and social channels. This keeps followers engaged across all levels of communication, thus increasing loyalty, authority, relevancy, and clout," said Larez.

All the programming on MedicosTV is produced in high-definition and the content is revised and approved by licensed medical practitioners to ensure the accuracy and highest quality of medical content for its audience.

MedicosTV is currently available on Hotwire Communications, Fision Fiber Optics, the VEMOX platform launch by Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., Roku Inc., and AmazonFireTV.

MedicosTV is a Spanish language health and wellness broadcast channel with headquarters in South Florida. MedicosTV is dedicated to providing important health information for Spanish-speakers in the United States and around the world. MedicosTV is fully dedicated to education and enhancement of the standard of living of the Hispanic community by offering on-air, online, written, and interactive medical advice and tips from certified medical practitioners in their specialized fields.

