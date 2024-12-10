Medicover to evaluate a potential separate listing in India

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Medicover AB (Publ) has today decided to evaluate the opportunity to list the Indian hospital subsidiary in India over the coming 12-24 months to further support its growth ambitions in the fast-growing Indian market.

Medicover Hospitals India operates 23 hospitals and 2 cancer centres in four states (Andra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana). Revenue in India for the last twelve months was €196.9 million at the end of Q3 2024. Medicover plans to open two new hospitals in 2025 and early 2026.

If a listing takes place, the process is estimated to take 12-24 months. Updates on the evaluation will be provided in due course.

