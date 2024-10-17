MedicsSpeak® and MedicsListen® from Advanced Data Systems Corp. Supports AI Empowered Voice-to-Text Data Input and Real-Time Conversational Clinical Data Capture

PARAMUS, N.J., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Data Systems Corp. (ADS) is pleased to introduce MedicsSpeak and MedicsListen as embedded, AI-driven options within the company's ONC-Certified MedicsCloud EHR.

Advanced Data Systems Corp.

MedicsSpeak transforms the way encounters are documented. Real-time transcribing and corrections enhance the accuracy and comprehensiveness of medical notes while converting spoken language into text as the provider dictates. Detailed clinical information is captured during the encounter, and suggestions for corrections provide an additional layer of accuracy.



MedicsSpeak, with its support for a wide range of medical terminology and its design for easy documentation through voice commands, ensures that encounters are documented with ease and confidence. MedicsListen captures real-time conversations between providers and patients, intelligently filtering and recognizing only clinically related exchanges.



MedicsListen, with its use of natural language processing to understand and document the context of conversations, ensures that key medical terms and patients' concerns are captured, providing a comprehensive view of the encounter without manual intervention, enhancing the encounter's level of patient engagement and personalization.

Surya Kuchimanchi, ADS Partner, said, "ADS clients will reduce the burden of manual documentation and increase their levels of patient engagement through more personalized encounters with MedicsSpeak and MedicsListen as spoken words are turned into relevant clinical data within their patients' MedicsCloud EHR records."

Mr. Kuchimanchi noted, "The MedicsSpeak and MedicsListen options add a layer of AI-driven technology to the already-robust MedicsCloud Suite which also includes comprehensive financial, revenue cycle management, operational, analytics, and mobility features, all designed to enable ADS clients to derive maximum revenue while optimizing productivity and workflow."

Contact ADS at 800-899-4237, Ext. 2264, or email [email protected] for more about the MedicsCloud Suite, designed to streamline your processes and increase your revenue, and alternatively, about ADSRCM if comprehensive, transparent, outsourced revenue cycle management and staffing services are preferred. ADSRCM clients also have access to the MedicsCloud EHR.

