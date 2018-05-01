Medicure Reports Financial Results for Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2017

Year Ended December 31, 2017 Highlights:

Recorded net revenue from the sale of AGGRASTAT ® (tirofiban hydrochloride) of $27.1 million during the year ended December 31, 2017 compared to $29.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2016 ;

(tirofiban hydrochloride) of during the year ended compared to for the year ended ; Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) 1 for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $4.6 million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $8.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2016 ; and

for the year ended was compared to adjusted EBITDA of for the year ended ; and Net income for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $43.4 million , which includes the gain on the sale of the Apicore business which occurred in October 2017 , compared to net income of $27.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2016 .

Financial Results

Net revenues from AGGRASTAT® for the year ended December 31, 2017 were $27.1 million compared to $29.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2016.

Net revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2017 were $5.0 million compared to $7.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2016.

The Company recorded a restatement to its 2016 revenues, adjusted EBITDA and net income reducing those amounts by $674,833 and increasing accounts payable and accrued liabilities by the corresponding amount pertaining to an additional accrual for product discounts required at December 31, 2016.

The Company continues to experience an increase in patient market share held by the product and an increase in the number of new hospital customers using AGGRASTAT® leading to the highest hospital demand for AGGRASTAT® in the Company's history. Although, there was an increase in use of AGGRASTAT®, the lower net income was largely due to a stronger Canadian dollar compared to its US counterpart and increased competitive pricing of generic Integrilin.

Medicure continues to focus on expanding the customer base for AGGRASTAT® and diversification of revenues with the acquisition of additional cardiovascular drugs for the US market, such as the recently launched ZYPITAMAGTM (pitavastatin).

Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $4.6 million compared to $8.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2016. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA for the year is the result of the lower revenues which were due primarily to lower discounted prices for AGGRASTAT® and a higher Canadian dollar. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2017 was negative $0.6 million compared to $0.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2016.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $43.4 million or $2.78 per share which includes income of $11.5 million or $0.74 per share from continuing operations and income from discontinued operations of $31.9 million or $2.04 per share, which includes the operations of Apicore and the gain on the sale of the Apicore business. This compares to net income of $27.0 million or $1.80 per share for the year ended December 31, 2016.

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2017 was $51.5 million or $3.27 per share primarily relating to the gain on the sale of the Apicore business compared to net income of $23.8 million or $1.53 per share for the three months ended December 31, 2016.

At December 31, 2017, the Company had unrestricted cash totaling $5.3 million compared to $12.3 million as of December 31, 2016. The decrease in cash is due to higher interest payments made during the year relating to the debt obtained in November 2016 and the acquisition of additional common shares of Apicore during the period, as well as the repayment of the Company's long-term debt from the proceeds of the sale of the Apicore business. Cash from operating activities of approximately $21.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2017 resulted from increased accounts payable and accrued liabilities at December 31, 2017, which were settled subsequent to year end.

All amounts referenced herein are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Notes

(1) The Company defines EBITDA as "earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and other income or expense" and Adjusted EBITDA as "EBITDA adjusted for non-cash and one-time items". The terms "EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA", as it relates to the quarters and years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 results prepared using International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), do not have any standardized meaning according to IFRS. It is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

About Medicure

Medicure is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the U.S. cardiovascular market. The primary focus of the Company is the marketing and distribution of AGGRASTAT® (tirofiban hydrochloride) injection and ZYPITAMAGTM (pitavastatin) tablets in the United States, where they are sold through the Company's U.S. subsidiary, Medicure Pharma, Inc. For more information on Medicure please visit www.medicure.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information: Statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believes", "may", "plans", "will", "estimates", "continues", "anticipates", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. federal securities laws (such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are hereinafter collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements, include the target launch date for new products, estimates, analysis and opinions of management of the Company made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors which the Company believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances. Inherent in forward-looking statements are known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company's ability to predict or control that may cause the actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, and as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, among others, the Company's future product revenues, stage of development, additional capital requirements, risks associated with the completion and timing of clinical trials and obtaining regulatory approval to market the Company's products, the ability to protect its intellectual property, dependence upon collaborative partners, changes in government regulation or regulatory approval processes, and rapid technological change in the industry. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions about: general business and economic conditions; the impact of changes in Canadian-US dollar and other foreign exchange rates on the Company's revenues, costs and results; the timing of the receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals for the Company's research and development projects; the availability of financing for the Company's commercial operations and/or research and development projects, or the availability of financing on reasonable terms; results of current and future clinical trials; the uncertainties associated with the acceptance and demand for new products and market competition. The foregoing list of important factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements or the foregoing list of factors, other than as may be required by applicable legislation. Additional discussion regarding the risks and uncertainties relating to the Company and its business can be found in the Company's other filings with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities or the US Securities and Exchange Commission, and in the "Risk Factors" section of its Form 20F for the year ended December 31, 2016.

AGGRASTAT® (tirofiban hydrochloride) is a registered trademark of Medicure International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (expressed in Canadian dollars) As at December 31

2017 2016 - Restated







Assets





Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 5,260,480 $ 12,266,177

Cash held in escrow

- 12,809,072

Accounts receivable

8,588,255 17,200,778

Consideration receivable

82,678,366 -

Inventories

3,075,006 12,176,644

Prepaid expenses

903,914 759,077

Assets held for sale

14,052,861 -

Total current assets

114,558,882 55,211,748 Non‑current assets:







Property, plant and equipment

221,622 10,300,639

Goodwill

- 47,485,572

Intangible assets

1,756,300 100,864,817

Other assets

- 161,891

Holdback receivable

12,068,773 -

Deferred tax assets

326,108 701,000

Total non‑current assets

14,372,803 159,513,919 Total assets

$ 128,931,685 $ 214,725,667 Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:







Short-term borrowings

$ - $ 1,383,864

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

10,371,103 17,917,199

Accrued transaction costs

22,360,730 -

Current income taxes payable

2,428,560 504,586

Current portion of royalty obligation

1,537,202 2,019,243

Deferred revenue

- 1,161,608

Current portion of finance lease obligations

- 89,241

Current portion of long‑term debt

- 2,883,752

Derivative option on Apicore Class C shares

- 32,901,006

Liability to repurchase Apicore Class E shares

- 2,700,101

Liabilities held for sale

6,976,313 -

Total current liabilities

43,673,908 61,560,600 Non‑current liabilities







Royalty obligation

2,911,810 3,666,479

License fee payable

501,800 -

Long‑term debt

- 68,180,424

Finance lease obligations

- 242,449

Due to vendor

- 2,759,507

Fair value of Apicore Series A-1 preferred shares

- 1,755,530

Other long‑term liabilities

1,135,007 133,999

Deferred tax liability

- 38,142,775

Total non‑current liabilities

4,548,617 114,881,163 Total liabilities

48,222,525 176,441,763 Equity:







Share capital

125,733,727 124,700,345

Warrants

1,948,805 2,020,152

Contributed surplus

6,897,266 6,756,201

Accumulated other comprehensive income

673,264 681,992

Deficit

(54,543,902) (97,964,786) Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 80,709,160 36,193,904

Non-controlling interest

- 2,090,000 Total equity

80,709,160 38,283,904 Total liabilities and equity

$ 128,931,685 $ 214,725,667

Consolidated Statements of Net Income and Comprehensive Income

(expressed in Canadian dollars) For the year ended December 31

2017 2016 -

Restated 2015 Revenue, net









AGGRASTAT®

$ 27,132,832 $ 29,304,800 $ 22,083,128 Cost of goods sold

3,464,686 3,721,191 2,259,867 Gross profit

23,668,146 25,583,609 19,823,261









Expenses









Selling, general and administrative

14,867,635 15,417,604 10,237,116

Research and development

5,148,233 3,630,079 4,865,255



20,015,868 19,047,683 15,102,371 Income before the undernoted

3,652,278 6,535,926 4,720,890









Other (income) expense:









Revaluation of holdback receivable

(82,489) - -

Revaluation of long‑term derivative

- - (33,080)

Impairment loss (reversal of impairment loss)

635,721 - (788,305)

Loss on settlement of debt

- - 60,595



553,232 - (760,790)









Finance costs (income):









Finance expense, net

837,461 2,478,914 4,123,452

Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net

(175,459) 262,469 68,799



662,002 2,741,383 4,192,251 Net income before income taxes

$ 2,437,044 $ 3,794,543 $ 1,289,429 Income taxes recovery (expense)









Current

9,392,836 (501,315) -

Deferred

(333,187) 331,095 379,000 Net income before discontinued operations

$ 11,496,693 $ 3,624,323 $ 1,668,429 Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax

31,924,191 23,358,318 - Net income

$ 43,420,884 $ 26,982,641 $ 1,668,429 Translation adjustment, attributable to:









Continuing operations

(30,295) (400,829) 806,059

Discontinued operations

21,567 (21,567) - Comprehensive income

$ 43,412,156 $ 26,560,245 $ 2,474,488









Earnings per share from continuing operations









Basic

$ 0.74 $ 0.24 $ 0.12

Diluted

$ 0.63 $ 0.21 $ 0.11









Earnings per share from discontinued operations









Basic

$ 2.04 $ 1.56 $ -

Diluted

$ 1.76 $ 1.35 $ -







Earnings per share





Basic

$ 2.78 $ 1.80 $ 0.12

Diluted

$ 2.39 $ 1.56 $ 0.11













Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(expressed in Canadian dollars) For the year ended December 31 2017 2016 -

Restated 2015 Cash (used in) provided by:





Operating activities:







Net income from continuing operations for the year $ 11,496,693 $ 3,624,323 $ 1,668,429

Net income from discontinued operations for the year 31,924,191 23,358,318 -

43,420,884 26,982,641 1,668,426

Adjustments for:









Gain on sale of Apicore (55,254,236) - -



Current income tax (recovery) expense (9,392,836) 504,586 -



Deferred income tax (recovery) expense (1,513,868) 301,512 (379,000)



Impairment loss (reversal of impairment loss) 635,721 - (788,305)



Revaluation of holdback receivable (82,489) - -



Revaluation of long-term derivative - (20,560,440) (33,080)



Gain on step acquisition - (4,895,573) -



Loss on settlement of debt - - 60,595



Amortization of property, plant and equipment 1,173,019 189,008 31,544



Amortization of intangible assets 6,633,957 2,192,024 659,390



Share‑based compensation 623,115 1,400,241 1,460,316



Write-down (write-up) of inventories 385,289 (108,817) 40,920



Finance expense, net 837,461 3,416,678 4,123,452



Difference between fair value of other long-term









liability and funding received - - 47,222



Unrealized foreign exchange loss 270,663 215,386 111,817

Change in the following:









Accounts receivable (3,713,375) (4,174,691) (8,185,940)



Inventories 145,339 2,520,499 (1,230,619)



Prepaid expenses 76,724 1,706,109 (1,124,095)



Other Assets 33,130 (1,229) -



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 48,398,200 143,257 4,637,217



Deferred revenue (621,455) (382,727) -



Other long-term liabilities 77,467 (102,828) -

Interest paid (7,485,956) (1,223,664) (314,300)

Income taxes paid (894,327) - -

Royalties paid (1,829,295) (1,712,390) (642,768) Cash flows from operating activities 21,923,132 6,409,582 142,795 Investing activities:







Proceeds from Apicore Sale Transaction 89,719,599 - -

Acquisition of Class C common shares of Apicore (31,606,865) - -

Acquisition of Class E common shares of Apicore (2,640,725) - -

Acquisition of Apicore, net of cash acquired - (41,711,546) -

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (1,194,703) (464,208) (226,570)

Acquisition of intangible assets (127,144) - - Cash flows from (used in) investing activities 54,150,162 (42,175,754) (226,570)















For the year ended December 31 2017 2016 -

Restated 2015 Financing activities:









Issuance of common shares, net of share issue











costs

- - 3,630,324

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

519,999 1,844,130 33,165

Proceeds from exercise of Apicore stock options

421,942 - -

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

92,332 39,172 150,245

Issuance of long-term debt

- 56,781,184 -

Repayment of long-term debt

(75,180,908) (1,666,666) (694,444)

Repayment of note payable to Apicore

(18,507,400) - -

Increase in short-term borrowings

161,923 332,555 -

Decrease (increase) in cash held in escrow

12,809,072 (12,809,072) -

Finance lease payments

(101,946) (10,463) -

Payment of due to vendor

(3,185,945) - - Cash flows (used in) from financing activities

(82,970,931) 44,510,840 3,119,290 Foreign exchange (loss) gain on cash held in foreign









currency

(108,060) (47,083) 39,208 Increase (decrease) in cash

(7,005,697) 8,697,585 3,074,723 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

12,266,177 3,568,592 493,869 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 5,260,480 $ 12,266,177 $ 3,568,592

