Medicure Reports Financial Results for Quarter Ended June 30, 2018
17:30 ET
WINNIPEG, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Medicure Inc. ("Medicure" or the "Company") (TSXV:MPH, OTC:MCUJF), a cardiovascular pharmaceutical company, today reported its results from operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.
Quarter Ended June 30, 2018 Highlights:
- Recorded net revenue of $7.8 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2018 compared to $8.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2017;
- Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA1) for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 was $829,000 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2017; and
- Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 was $1.6 million compared to $1.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.
- $69.9 million in cash and short-term investments as at June 30, 2018.
Financial Results
Net revenues from AGGRASTAT® for the three months ended June 30, 2018 were $7.2 million compared to $8.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017. Net revenues from AGGRASTAT® for the six months ended June 30, 2018 were $13.3 million compared to $15.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017. Additionally, ZYPITAMAG™ (pitavastatin magnesium), which was launched commercially in May 2018, contributed an additional $606,000 of net revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.
The Company continues to experience an increase in patient market share and an increase in the number of new hospital customers using AGGRASTAT®, again leading to the highest hospital demand for AGGRASTAT® in the Company's history. Although, there was an increase in use of AGGRASTAT®, the lower net revenue was largely due to increased competitive pricing of generic Integrilin and a stronger Canadian dollar compared to its US counterpart.
Medicure continues to focus on expanding the customer base for AGGRASTAT® and ZYPITAMAG™ and continuing to diversify the Company's revenue base.
Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was $829,000 compared to $1.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017. Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was $1.7 million compared to $3.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017.
The decrease in adjusted EBITDA for the quarter is the result of:
- lower revenues which were primarily due to lower discounted prices for AGGRASTAT® and a higher Canadian dollar relative to its US counterpart,
- higher selling, general and administrative costs during the period in relation to the on-going marketing of AGGRASTAT® and the launch of ZYPITAMAG™,
- higher cost of goods sold due to higher volume of AGGRASTAT® sold during the period,
- partially offset by;
- lower research and development expenses when compared to the same period in 2017 as a result of timing of expenses relating to the Company's research and development projects.
Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was $1.6 million or $0.10 per share compared to $1.4 million or $0.09 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2017. The net income for the 2017 quarter includes a net loss of $184,000 from discontinued operations relating to the results from the Apicore business, which was divested in 2017. Excluding the loss from discontinued operations, net income for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was consistent with the same period in 2017 and included increases in foreign exchange gains resulting from increased U.S. dollar denominated cash and short-term investment balances, partially offset by lower revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2018.
Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was $3.0 million or $0.19 per share compared to a net loss $3.7 million or $0.24 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2017. The net loss for 2017 includes a net loss of $6.4 million from discontinued operations relating to the results from the Apicore business, which was divested in 2017. Excluding the loss from discontinued operations, net income for the six months ended June 30, 2018 increased by $232,000 over same period in 2017 primarily due to foreign exchange gains resulting from increased U.S. dollar denominated cash and short-term investment balances, partially offset by lower revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2018.
As at June 30, 2018, the Company had cash and short-term investments totaling $69.9 million compared to $5.3 million as of December 31, 2017. This consisted of $17.3 million of unrestricted cash and $52.7 million of short-term investments in the form of term deposits with maturities of greater than three months and less than one year. As at June 30, 2018, the Company had working capital of $85.6 million compared to $70.9 million at December 31, 2017. The Company had cash used in operating activities of $2.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 compared to $4.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017.
All amounts referenced herein are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.
Notes
(1) The Company defines EBITDA as "earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and other income or expense" and Adjusted EBITDA as "EBITDA adjusted for non-cash and one-time items". The terms "EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA", as it relates to the quarters ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 results prepared using International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), do not have any standardized meaning according to IFRS. It is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.
About Medicure
Medicure is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the U.S. cardiovascular market. The present focus of the Company is the marketing and distribution of AGGRASTAT® (tirofiban hydrochloride) injection and ZYPITAMAG™ (pitavastatin magnesium) tablets in the United States, where they are sold through the Company's U.S. subsidiary, Medicure Pharma, Inc. For more information on Medicure please visit www.medicure.com.
|
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
|
June 30, 2018
|
December 31, 2017
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
17,266,970
|
$
|
5,260,480
|
Short-term investments
|
52,672,000
|
-
|
Accounts receivable
|
14,885,540
|
8,588,255
|
Consideration receivable
|
-
|
82,678,366
|
Inventories
|
3,076,421
|
3,075,006
|
Prepaid expenses
|
3,020,604
|
903,914
|
Holdback receivable
|
12,856,731
|
-
|
Assets held for sale
|
-
|
14,052,861
|
Total current assets
|
103,778,266
|
114,558,882
|
Non‑current assets:
|
Property and equipment
|
290,431
|
221,622
|
Intangible assets
|
1,777,680
|
1,756,300
|
Holdback receivable
|
-
|
12,068,773
|
Deferred tax assets
|
301,947
|
326,108
|
Total non‑current assets
|
2,370,058
|
14,372,803
|
Total assets
|
$
|
106,148,324
|
$
|
128,931,685
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
$
|
16,105,672
|
$
|
10,371,103
|
Accrued transaction costs
|
-
|
22,360,730
|
Income taxes payable
|
563,295
|
2,428,560
|
Current portion of royalty obligation
|
1,470,767
|
1,537,202
|
Liabilities held for sale
|
-
|
6,976,313
|
Total current liabilities
|
18,139,734
|
43,673,908
|
Non‑current liabilities
|
Royalty obligation
|
2,903,103
|
2,911,810
|
License fee payable
|
-
|
501,800
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
-
|
1,135,007
|
Total non‑current liabilities
|
2,903,103
|
4,548,617
|
Total liabilities
|
21,042,837
|
48,222,525
|
Equity:
|
Share capital
|
124,475,021
|
125,733,727
|
Warrants
|
1,948,805
|
1,948,805
|
Contributed surplus
|
7,369,513
|
6,897,266
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
2,756,676
|
673,264
|
Deficit
|
(51,444,528)
|
(54,543,902)
|
Total equity
|
85,105,487
|
80,709,160
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
106,148,324
|
$
|
128,931,685
|
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Net Income (loss) and Comprehensive Income (loss)
|
Three
months
ended
June 30,
|
Three
months
ended
June 30,
|
Six
months
ended
June 30,
|
Six
months
ended
June 30,
2017
|
Revenue, net
|
Product sales, net
|
$
|
7,800,379
|
$
|
8,054,181
|
$
|
13,864,754
|
$
|
15,067,577
|
Cost of goods sold
|
1,201,634
|
777,450
|
1,990,868
|
1,331,848
|
Gross Profit
|
6,598,745
|
7,276,731
|
11,873,886
|
13,735,729
|
Expenses
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
5,047,331
|
4,091,786
|
8,978,058
|
7,613,032
|
Research and development
|
1,070,783
|
1,444,545
|
1,980,130
|
2,754,568
|
6,118,114
|
5,536,331
|
10,958,188
|
10,367,600
|
Income before the undernoted
|
480,631
|
1,740,400
|
915,698
|
3,368,129
|
Other income:
|
Revaluation of holdback receivable
|
83,768
|
-
|
167,348
|
-
|
83,768
|
-
|
167,348
|
-
|
Finance (income) costs:
|
Finance (income) expense, net
|
(94,652)
|
316,575
|
(18,430)
|
634,170
|
Foreign exchange gain, net
|
(1,022,651)
|
(268,339)
|
(2,035,411)
|
(274,469)
|
(1,117,303)
|
48,236
|
(2,053,841)
|
359,701
|
Net income before taxes
|
1,681,702
|
1,692,164
|
3,136,887
|
3,008,428
|
Income tax expense:
|
Current
|
(65,004)
|
(153,027)
|
(143,120)
|
(286,282)
|
Deferred
|
(21,559)
|
-
|
(39,204)
|
-
|
Net income before discontinued operations
|
1,595,139
|
1,539,137
|
2,954,563
|
2,722,146
|
Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
-
|
(184,132)
|
-
|
(6,442,666)
|
Net income (loss)
|
1,595,139
|
1,355,005
|
2,954,563
|
(3,720,520)
|
Translation adjustment, attributable to:
|
Continuing operations
|
928,726
|
92,034
|
2,083,412
|
(303,040)
|
Discontinued operations
|
-
|
762,195
|
-
|
41,171
|
Comprehensive income (loss)
|
2,523,865
|
2,209,234
|
5,037,975
|
(3,982,389)
|
Earnings per share from continuing operations:
|
Basic
|
0.10
|
0.10
|
0.19
|
0.17
|
Diluted
|
0.09
|
0.09
|
0.17
|
0.15
|
Loss per share from discontinued operations:
|
Basic
|
-
|
(0.01)
|
-
|
(0.41)
|
Diluted
|
-
|
(0.01)
|
-
|
(0.41)
|
Earnings (loss) per share:
|
Basic
|
0.10
|
0.09
|
0.19
|
(0.24)
|
Diluted
|
0.09
|
0.08
|
0.17
|
(0.26)
|
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
|
For the six months ended June 30
|
2018
|
2017
|
Cash (used in) provided by:
|
Operating activities:
|
Net income from continuing operations for the period
|
$
|
2,954,563
|
$
|
2,722,146
|
Net loss from discontinued operations for the period
|
-
|
(6,442,666)
|
2,954,563
|
(3,720,520)
|
Adjustments for:
|
Current income tax expense
|
143,120
|
286,282
|
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)
|
39,204
|
(1,914,390)
|
Revaluation of holdback receivable
|
(167,348)
|
-
|
Amortization of property and equipment
|
47,572
|
828,834
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
64,556
|
5,052,446
|
Share‑based compensation
|
675,200
|
122,741
|
Finance (income) expense, net
|
(18,430)
|
4,345,807
|
Unrealized foreign exchange gain
|
(404,062)
|
(273,819)
|
Change in the following:
|
Accounts receivable
|
(6,297,285)
|
(1,528,624)
|
Inventories
|
(1,415)
|
(202,280)
|
Prepaid expenses
|
(2,116,690)
|
(529,862)
|
Other assets
|
-
|
(7,165)
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
4,821,389
|
(2,950,658)
|
Deferred revenue
|
-
|
(77,821)
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
-
|
2,409
|
Interest received (paid), net
|
471,695
|
(2,886,666)
|
Income taxes paid
|
(2,041,317)
|
(332,450)
|
Royalties paid
|
(712,935)
|
(922,021)
|
Cash flows used in operating activities
|
(2,542,183)
|
(4,707,757)
|
Investing activities:
|
Proceeds from Apicore Sale Transaction, net of tax
|
65,234,555
|
-
|
Acquisition of short-term investments, net
|
(49,894,400)
|
-
|
Acquisition of property and equipment
|
(116,274)
|
(846,548)
|
Acquisition of Class E common shares of Apicore
|
-
|
(2,640,725)
|
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities
|
15,223,881
|
(3,487,273)
|
Financing activities:
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
256,085
|
242,478
|
Proceeds from exercise of Apicore stock options
|
-
|
421,942
|
Proceeds from exercise of warrants
|
-
|
92,332
|
Buy-back of common shares
|
(1,450,972)
|
-
|
Repayment of long-term debt
|
-
|
(13,211,947)
|
Decrease in cash in escrow
|
-
|
12,809,072
|
Finance lease payments
|
-
|
(79,570)
|
Proceeds from short-term borrowings
|
-
|
106,838
|
Cash flows (used in) from financing activities
|
(1,194,887)
|
381,145
|
Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign currency
|
519,679
|
(650)
|
Increase (decrease) in cash
|
12,006,490
|
(7,814,535)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
5,260,480
|
12,266,177
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
$
|
17,266,970
|
$
|
4,451,642
