Medicure Reports Financial Results for Quarter Ended June 30, 2018

WINNIPEG, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Medicure Inc. ("Medicure" or the "Company") (TSXV:MPH, OTC:MCUJF), a cardiovascular pharmaceutical company, today reported its results from operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Quarter Ended June 30, 2018 Highlights:

Recorded net revenue of $7.8 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2018 compared to $8.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 ;

during the quarter ended compared to for the quarter ended ; Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA 1 ) for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 was $829,000 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 ; and

) for the quarter ended was compared to adjusted EBITDA of for the quarter ended ; and Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 was $1.6 million compared to $1.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 .

was compared to for the quarter ended . $69.9 million in cash and short-term investments as at June 30, 2018 .

Financial Results

Net revenues from AGGRASTAT® for the three months ended June 30, 2018 were $7.2 million compared to $8.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017. Net revenues from AGGRASTAT® for the six months ended June 30, 2018 were $13.3 million compared to $15.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017. Additionally, ZYPITAMAG™ (pitavastatin magnesium), which was launched commercially in May 2018, contributed an additional $606,000 of net revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.

The Company continues to experience an increase in patient market share and an increase in the number of new hospital customers using AGGRASTAT®, again leading to the highest hospital demand for AGGRASTAT® in the Company's history. Although, there was an increase in use of AGGRASTAT®, the lower net revenue was largely due to increased competitive pricing of generic Integrilin and a stronger Canadian dollar compared to its US counterpart.

Medicure continues to focus on expanding the customer base for AGGRASTAT® and ZYPITAMAG™ and continuing to diversify the Company's revenue base.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was $829,000 compared to $1.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017. Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was $1.7 million compared to $3.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

The decrease in adjusted EBITDA for the quarter is the result of:

lower revenues which were primarily due to lower discounted prices for AGGRASTAT ® and a higher Canadian dollar relative to its US counterpart,

and a higher Canadian dollar relative to its US counterpart, higher selling, general and administrative costs during the period in relation to the on-going marketing of AGGRASTAT ® and the launch of ZYPITAMAG™,

and the launch of ZYPITAMAG™, higher cost of goods sold due to higher volume of AGGRASTAT ® sold during the period,

sold during the period, partially offset by;

lower research and development expenses when compared to the same period in 2017 as a result of timing of expenses relating to the Company's research and development projects.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was $1.6 million or $0.10 per share compared to $1.4 million or $0.09 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2017. The net income for the 2017 quarter includes a net loss of $184,000 from discontinued operations relating to the results from the Apicore business, which was divested in 2017. Excluding the loss from discontinued operations, net income for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was consistent with the same period in 2017 and included increases in foreign exchange gains resulting from increased U.S. dollar denominated cash and short-term investment balances, partially offset by lower revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was $3.0 million or $0.19 per share compared to a net loss $3.7 million or $0.24 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2017. The net loss for 2017 includes a net loss of $6.4 million from discontinued operations relating to the results from the Apicore business, which was divested in 2017. Excluding the loss from discontinued operations, net income for the six months ended June 30, 2018 increased by $232,000 over same period in 2017 primarily due to foreign exchange gains resulting from increased U.S. dollar denominated cash and short-term investment balances, partially offset by lower revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

As at June 30, 2018, the Company had cash and short-term investments totaling $69.9 million compared to $5.3 million as of December 31, 2017. This consisted of $17.3 million of unrestricted cash and $52.7 million of short-term investments in the form of term deposits with maturities of greater than three months and less than one year. As at June 30, 2018, the Company had working capital of $85.6 million compared to $70.9 million at December 31, 2017. The Company had cash used in operating activities of $2.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 compared to $4.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

All amounts referenced herein are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Notes

(1) The Company defines EBITDA as "earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and other income or expense" and Adjusted EBITDA as "EBITDA adjusted for non-cash and one-time items". The terms "EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA", as it relates to the quarters ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 results prepared using International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), do not have any standardized meaning according to IFRS. It is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Conference Call Info:

Topic: Medicure's Q2 2018 Results

Call date: Thursday August 16, 2018

Time: 7:30 AM Central Time (8:30 AM Eastern Time)

Canada toll-free: 1 (888) 465-5079 Canada toll: 1 (416) 216-4169

United States toll-free: 1 (888) 545-0687

Passcode: 5781086#

Webcast: This conference call will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed from the Medicure investor relations page at the following link: http://www.medicure.com/investors.html

You may request international country-specific access information by e-mailing the Company in advance. Management will accept and answer questions related to the financial results and operations during the question-and-answer period at the end of the conference call. A recording of the call will be available following the event at the Company's website.

About Medicure

Medicure is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the U.S. cardiovascular market. The present focus of the Company is the marketing and distribution of AGGRASTAT® (tirofiban hydrochloride) injection and ZYPITAMAG™ (pitavastatin magnesium) tablets in the United States, where they are sold through the Company's U.S. subsidiary, Medicure Pharma, Inc. For more information on Medicure please visit www.medicure.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information: Statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believes", "may", "plans", "will", "estimates", "continues", "anticipates", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. federal securities laws (such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are hereinafter collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements, include the target launch date for new products, the estimated number of products the Company will be selling in the future, estimates, analysis and opinions of management of the Company made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors which the Company believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances. Inherent in forward-looking statements are known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company's ability to predict or control that may cause the actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, and as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, among others, the Company's future product revenues, stage of development, additional capital requirements, risks associated with the completion and timing of clinical trials and obtaining regulatory approval to market the Company's products, the ability to protect its intellectual property, dependence upon collaborative partners, changes in government regulation or regulatory approval processes, and rapid technological change in the industry. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions about: general business and economic conditions; the impact of changes in Canadian-US dollar and other foreign exchange rates on the Company's revenues, costs and results; the timing of the receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals for the Company's research and development projects; the availability of financing for the Company's commercial operations and/or research and development projects, or the availability of financing on reasonable terms; results of current and future clinical trials; the uncertainties associated with the acceptance and demand for new products and market competition. The foregoing list of important factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements or the foregoing list of factors, other than as may be required by applicable legislation. Additional discussion regarding the risks and uncertainties relating to the Company and its business can be found in the Company's other filings with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities or the US Securities and Exchange Commission, and in the "Risk Factors" section of its Form 20F for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position



(expressed in Canadian dollars)



(unaudited) June 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,266,970 $ 5,260,480 Short-term investments 52,672,000 - Accounts receivable 14,885,540 8,588,255 Consideration receivable - 82,678,366 Inventories 3,076,421 3,075,006 Prepaid expenses 3,020,604 903,914 Holdback receivable 12,856,731 - Assets held for sale - 14,052,861 Total current assets 103,778,266 114,558,882 Non‑current assets: Property and equipment 290,431 221,622 Intangible assets 1,777,680 1,756,300 Holdback receivable - 12,068,773 Deferred tax assets 301,947 326,108 Total non‑current assets 2,370,058 14,372,803 Total assets $ 106,148,324 $ 128,931,685 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 16,105,672 $ 10,371,103 Accrued transaction costs - 22,360,730 Income taxes payable 563,295 2,428,560 Current portion of royalty obligation 1,470,767 1,537,202 Liabilities held for sale - 6,976,313 Total current liabilities 18,139,734 43,673,908 Non‑current liabilities Royalty obligation 2,903,103 2,911,810 License fee payable - 501,800 Other long-term liabilities - 1,135,007 Total non‑current liabilities 2,903,103 4,548,617 Total liabilities 21,042,837 48,222,525 Equity: Share capital 124,475,021 125,733,727 Warrants 1,948,805 1,948,805 Contributed surplus 7,369,513 6,897,266 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,756,676 673,264 Deficit (51,444,528) (54,543,902) Total equity 85,105,487 80,709,160 Total liabilities and equity $ 106,148,324 $ 128,931,685

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Net Income (loss) and Comprehensive Income (loss)



(expressed in Canadian dollars)



(unaudited) Three months ended June 30,



2018 Three months ended June 30,



2017 Six months ended June 30,



2018 Six months ended June 30, 2017 Revenue, net Product sales, net $ 7,800,379 $ 8,054,181 $ 13,864,754 $ 15,067,577 Cost of goods sold 1,201,634 777,450 1,990,868 1,331,848 Gross Profit 6,598,745 7,276,731 11,873,886 13,735,729 Expenses Selling, general and administrative 5,047,331 4,091,786 8,978,058 7,613,032 Research and development 1,070,783 1,444,545 1,980,130 2,754,568 6,118,114 5,536,331 10,958,188 10,367,600 Income before the undernoted 480,631 1,740,400 915,698 3,368,129 Other income: Revaluation of holdback receivable 83,768 - 167,348 - 83,768 - 167,348 - Finance (income) costs: Finance (income) expense, net (94,652) 316,575 (18,430) 634,170 Foreign exchange gain, net (1,022,651) (268,339) (2,035,411) (274,469) (1,117,303) 48,236 (2,053,841) 359,701 Net income before taxes 1,681,702 1,692,164 3,136,887 3,008,428 Income tax expense: Current (65,004) (153,027) (143,120) (286,282) Deferred (21,559) - (39,204) - Net income before discontinued operations 1,595,139 1,539,137 2,954,563 2,722,146 Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax - (184,132) - (6,442,666) Net income (loss) 1,595,139 1,355,005 2,954,563 (3,720,520) Translation adjustment, attributable to: Continuing operations 928,726 92,034 2,083,412 (303,040) Discontinued operations - 762,195 - 41,171 Comprehensive income (loss) 2,523,865 2,209,234 5,037,975 (3,982,389) Earnings per share from continuing operations: Basic 0.10 0.10 0.19 0.17 Diluted 0.09 0.09 0.17 0.15 Loss per share from discontinued operations: Basic - (0.01) - (0.41) Diluted - (0.01) - (0.41) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic 0.10 0.09 0.19 (0.24) Diluted 0.09 0.08 0.17 (0.26)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows



(expressed in Canadian dollars)



(unaudited) For the six months ended June 30 2018 2017 Cash (used in) provided by: Operating activities: Net income from continuing operations for the period $ 2,954,563 $ 2,722,146 Net loss from discontinued operations for the period - (6,442,666) 2,954,563 (3,720,520) Adjustments for: Current income tax expense 143,120 286,282 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 39,204 (1,914,390) Revaluation of holdback receivable (167,348) - Amortization of property and equipment 47,572 828,834 Amortization of intangible assets 64,556 5,052,446 Share‑based compensation 675,200 122,741 Finance (income) expense, net (18,430) 4,345,807 Unrealized foreign exchange gain (404,062) (273,819) Change in the following: Accounts receivable (6,297,285) (1,528,624) Inventories (1,415) (202,280) Prepaid expenses (2,116,690) (529,862) Other assets - (7,165) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 4,821,389 (2,950,658) Deferred revenue - (77,821) Other long-term liabilities - 2,409 Interest received (paid), net 471,695 (2,886,666) Income taxes paid (2,041,317) (332,450) Royalties paid (712,935) (922,021) Cash flows used in operating activities (2,542,183) (4,707,757) Investing activities: Proceeds from Apicore Sale Transaction, net of tax 65,234,555 - Acquisition of short-term investments, net (49,894,400) - Acquisition of property and equipment (116,274) (846,548) Acquisition of Class E common shares of Apicore - (2,640,725) Cash flows from (used in) investing activities 15,223,881 (3,487,273) Financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 256,085 242,478 Proceeds from exercise of Apicore stock options - 421,942 Proceeds from exercise of warrants - 92,332 Buy-back of common shares (1,450,972) - Repayment of long-term debt - (13,211,947) Decrease in cash in escrow - 12,809,072 Finance lease payments - (79,570) Proceeds from short-term borrowings - 106,838 Cash flows (used in) from financing activities (1,194,887) 381,145 Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign currency 519,679 (650) Increase (decrease) in cash 12,006,490 (7,814,535) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 5,260,480 12,266,177 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 17,266,970 $ 4,451,642

