Medicure to Announce Fiscal Year End 2017 Financial Results on April 30, 2018

Medicure Inc.

09:39 ET

WINNIPEG, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Medicure Inc. ("Medicure") (TSXV:MPH, OTC:MCUJF), a cardiovascular pharmaceutical company, will release financial results for the year ended December 31, 2017 after market close on Monday, April 30, 2018.  Medicure will hold a conference call and webcast regarding the results on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 7:30 AM Central Time (8:30 AM Eastern Time).

Conference Call Info:

Topic:  

Medicure's Fiscal Year End 2017 Results


Call date:  

Tuesday, May 1, 2018


Time: 

7:30 AM Central Time (8:30 AM Eastern Time)


Canada toll-free:  

1 (888) 465-5079   Canada toll: 1 (416) 216-4169


United States toll-free:  

1 (888) 545-0687


Passcode:  

6321868#



Webcast:   

This conference call will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed from
the Medicure investor relations page at the following link: http://www.medicure.com/investors.html  

You may request international country-specific access information by e-mailing the Company in advance. Management will accept and answer questions related to the financial results and operations during the question-and-answer period at the end of the conference call. A recording of the call will be available following the event at the Company's website.

About Medicure

Medicure is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the U.S. cardiovascular market. The primary focus of the Company is the marketing and distribution of AGGRASTAT® (tirofiban hydrochloride) injection and ZYPITAMAGTM (pitavastatin magnesium) in the United States, where they are sold through the Company's U.S. subsidiary, Medicure Pharma, Inc. For more information on Medicure please visit www.medicure.com.

To be added to Medicure's e-mail list, please visit:        
http://medicure.mediaroom.com/alerts

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Medicure to Announce Fiscal Year End 2017 Financial Results on April 30, 2018

Medicure Inc.

09:39 ET