Medicus Healthcare Solutions Releases 2026 Report on the Urologist Shortage

News provided by

Medicus Healthcare Solutions, LLC

Jun 12, 2026, 10:00 ET

WINDHAM, N.H., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States is projected to face a shortage of 950 FTE urologists in 2026, a gap that is expected to more than double over the next decade. To better understand the factors contributing to the shortage, Medicus Healthcare Solutions, a leading locum tenens and healthcare workforce solutions company, has released a new report titled The Urologist Shortage: Data, Drivers, and Strategic Solutions.

The report brings together national workforce data, the latest AUA Census findings, and proprietary Medicus insights to provide a comprehensive view of the current urology workforce. It examines workforce trends, geographic disparities, and supply-demand projections shaping access to urologic care across the United States.

The report also outlines actionable strategies healthcare leaders can consider as they work to strengthen urology coverage, support care continuity, and sustain access within their organizations.

Access the Complete Report: For an in-depth look at the urologist shortage and strategies for maintaining access to care, view the complete report here.

About Medicus Healthcare Solutions:

Medicus Healthcare Solutions is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing locum tenens and healthcare workforce solutions companies, partnering with hospitals, health systems, medical groups, and clinicians across the United States. Medicus delivers a fully managed, end-to-end workforce model that seamlessly integrates high-performing physicians and advanced practice providers with a single, accountable team overseeing recruiting, credentialing, travel, scheduling, and onboarding.

The company's Medicus Transition Program rapidly stabilizes and rebuilds clinical services in complex care environments. MedicusOne, its AI-powered contingent workforce platform, provides healthcare leaders with real-time visibility into schedules, coverage, and spend to support smarter, more controlled workforce decisions, while MedicusIQ offers clinicians a streamlined, mobile-first experience to manage every aspect of their assignments.

Guided by a people-first philosophy, Medicus builds long-term partnerships grounded in transparency, accountability, and measurable results. Learn more at www.medicushcs.com.

SOURCE Medicus Healthcare Solutions, LLC

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Medicus Healthcare Solutions Releases 2026 Report Examining the Gastroenterologist Shortage

Medicus Healthcare Solutions Releases 2026 Report Examining the Gastroenterologist Shortage

The United States is projected to see a shortfall of 510 FTE gastroenterologists this year, a trend that is expected to continue over the next decade....
Medicus Healthcare Solutions Releases Its 2026 Report on the OB/GYN Shortage

Medicus Healthcare Solutions Releases Its 2026 Report on the OB/GYN Shortage

Access to OB/GYN care is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain, prompting healthcare leaders to think more strategically about how services are...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Surveys, Polls and Research

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics