Medicus Healthcare Solutions Releases 2026 Report on the Urologist Shortage

WINDHAM, N.H., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States is projected to face a shortage of 950 FTE urologists in 2026, a gap that is expected to more than double over the next decade. To better understand the factors contributing to the shortage, Medicus Healthcare Solutions, a leading locum tenens and healthcare workforce solutions company, has released a new report titled The Urologist Shortage: Data, Drivers, and Strategic Solutions.

The report brings together national workforce data, the latest AUA Census findings, and proprietary Medicus insights to provide a comprehensive view of the current urology workforce. It examines workforce trends, geographic disparities, and supply-demand projections shaping access to urologic care across the United States.

The report also outlines actionable strategies healthcare leaders can consider as they work to strengthen urology coverage, support care continuity, and sustain access within their organizations.

Access the Complete Report: For an in-depth look at the urologist shortage and strategies for maintaining access to care, view the complete report here.

About Medicus Healthcare Solutions:

Medicus Healthcare Solutions is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing locum tenens and healthcare workforce solutions companies, partnering with hospitals, health systems, medical groups, and clinicians across the United States. Medicus delivers a fully managed, end-to-end workforce model that seamlessly integrates high-performing physicians and advanced practice providers with a single, accountable team overseeing recruiting, credentialing, travel, scheduling, and onboarding.

The company's Medicus Transition Program rapidly stabilizes and rebuilds clinical services in complex care environments. MedicusOne, its AI-powered contingent workforce platform, provides healthcare leaders with real-time visibility into schedules, coverage, and spend to support smarter, more controlled workforce decisions, while MedicusIQ offers clinicians a streamlined, mobile-first experience to manage every aspect of their assignments.

Guided by a people-first philosophy, Medicus builds long-term partnerships grounded in transparency, accountability, and measurable results. Learn more at www.medicushcs.com.

SOURCE Medicus Healthcare Solutions, LLC