Medicus Healthcare Solutions Releases New Report Examining the Neonatology Workforce

WINDHAM, N.H., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicus Healthcare Solutions, a leading locum tenens and workforce solutions company, has released a new report titled Neonatology by the Numbers: Workforce, Demand, and NICU Capacity.

Created for healthcare leaders, the Medicus report compiles national workforce data, the latest industry trends, and proprietary insights to provide a comprehensive view of neonatology coverage in the United States.

Key Findings Within the Report Include:

A projected shortfall of 110 FTE neonatologists in 2026

Only 9% of non-metro demand for neonatology care is anticipated to be met in 2026

16.9% of rural birth hospitals offer higher-level neonatal care

74.4% of urban birth hospitals offer higher-level neonatal care

The report also includes actionable strategies healthcare leaders can consider as they work to strengthen neonatal coverage, support continuity of care, and sustain access within their organizations.

Access the Complete Report: For an in-depth look at the neonatal workforce and strategies for maintaining access to care, view the complete report here.

About Medicus Healthcare Solutions

Medicus Healthcare Solutions is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing locum tenens and healthcare workforce solutions companies, partnering with hospitals, health systems, medical groups, and clinicians across the United States. Medicus delivers a fully managed, end-to-end workforce model that seamlessly integrates high-performing physicians and advanced practice providers with a single, accountable team overseeing recruiting, credentialing, travel, scheduling, and onboarding.

The company's Medicus Transition Program rapidly stabilizes and rebuilds clinical services in complex care environments. MedicusOne, its AI-powered contingent workforce platform, provides healthcare leaders with real-time visibility into schedules, coverage, and spend to support smarter, more controlled workforce decisions, while MedicusIQ offers clinicians a streamlined, mobile-first experience to manage every aspect of their assignments. Guided by a people-first philosophy, Medicus builds long-term partnerships grounded in transparency, accountability, and measurable results. Learn more at www.medicushcs.com.

SOURCE Medicus Healthcare Solutions, LLC