Medicus Healthcare Solutions Releases 2026 Report Examining the Gastroenterologist Shortage

WINDHAM, N.H., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States is projected to see a shortfall of 510 FTE gastroenterologists this year, a trend that is expected to continue over the next decade. To better understand the factors contributing to the shortage, Medicus Healthcare Solutions, a leading locum tenens and healthcare workforce solutions company, has released a comprehensive report titled Addressing the Gastroenterologist Shortage.

The report compiles national workforce data and proprietary insights to provide a comprehensive look at the current state of the gastroenterology workforce. It also examines trends and geographic disparities affecting patient access and outlines actionable strategies that healthcare leaders can implement to strengthen and sustain GI care delivery within their organizations.

Access the Complete Report: For an in-depth look at the gastroenterologist shortage and strategies for maintaining access to care, access the complete report here.

About Medicus Healthcare Solutions:

Medicus Healthcare Solutions is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing locum tenens and healthcare workforce solutions companies, partnering with hospitals, health systems, medical groups, and clinicians across the United States. Medicus delivers a fully managed, end-to-end workforce model that seamlessly integrates high-performing physicians and advanced practice providers with a single, accountable team overseeing recruiting, credentialing, travel, scheduling, and onboarding.

The company's Medicus Transition Program rapidly stabilizes and rebuilds clinical services in complex care environments. MedicusOne, its AI-powered contingent workforce platform, provides healthcare leaders with real-time visibility into schedules, coverage, and spend to support smarter, more controlled workforce decisions, while MedicusIQ offers clinicians a streamlined, mobile-first experience to manage every aspect of their assignments.

Guided by a people-first philosophy, Medicus builds long-term partnerships grounded in transparency, accountability, and measurable results. Learn more at www.medicushcs.com.

SOURCE Medicus Healthcare Solutions, LLC