Medicus Healthcare Solutions Releases Its 2026 Report on the OB/GYN Shortage

WINDHAM, N.H., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Access to OB/GYN care is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain, prompting healthcare leaders to think more strategically about how services are delivered, staffed, and supported. Across many organizations, those pressures are informing new approaches to workforce planning, care models, and long-term program stability.

To support healthcare leaders working to maintain OB/GYN access amid workforce shortages, service line pressures, and evolving care delivery needs, Medicus Healthcare Solutions has released the 2026 edition of its white paper, Insights into the Growing OB/GYN Shortage.

Drawing from national workforce data, industry research, and proprietary insights, Medicus' report features a comprehensive look at:

Factors contributing to the OB/GYN shortage, including burnout and residency challenges

Barriers to OB/GYN access, including maternity care deserts and service line closures

Strategies for navigating the OB/GYN shortage, and more

Access the Complete Report: For a comprehensive look at the widening OB/GYN supply-demand gap and strategies for maintaining access to care, download the report here.

About Medicus Healthcare Solutions:

Medicus Healthcare Solutions is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing locum tenens and healthcare workforce solutions companies, partnering with hospitals, health systems, medical groups, and clinicians across the United States. Medicus delivers a fully managed, end-to-end workforce model that seamlessly integrates high-performing physicians and advanced practice providers with a single, accountable team overseeing recruiting, credentialing, travel, scheduling, and onboarding.

The company's Medicus Transition Program rapidly stabilizes and rebuilds clinical services in complex care environments. MedicusOne, its AI-powered contingent workforce platform, provides healthcare leaders with real-time visibility into schedules, coverage, and spend to support smarter, more controlled workforce decisions, while MedicusIQ offers clinicians a streamlined, mobile-first experience to manage every aspect of their assignments.

Guided by a people-first philosophy, Medicus builds long-term partnerships grounded in transparency, accountability, and measurable results. Learn more at www.medicushcs.com.

SOURCE Medicus Healthcare Solutions, LLC