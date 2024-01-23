Medicus IT Announces COO, Sunita Arora, Appointed to Tech Alpharetta Board of Directors

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicus IT, a leading innovator in IT solutions for the healthcare industry, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Sunita Arora, Chief Operating Officer, to the Board of Directors of Tech Alpharetta, the nonprofit organization helping the City of Alpharetta lead tech innovation. Sunita is a founding board member of Tech Alpharetta Women's Forum and its STEAM Mentoring Program which helps to inspire girls to pursue STEAM careers, by pairing female tech executives with female high school students from FCS' Innovation Academy magnet public high school in Alpharetta, providing the students with a female role model in the tech industry and inspiration as they begin to consider college and career options.

Sunita Arora, COO Medicus IT
As Chief Operating Officer of Medicus IT, Sunita Arora oversees the strategic vision and day-to-day execution of service delivery and professional services. Sunita has implemented a national service model to replace a geographical model, enabling Medicus to improve service levels by flexing resources across the US with changes in clients' needs. She also spearheads innovation and has led new technology implementations, such as the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to identify and resolve customer issues more quickly.

Sunita has a strong technical background that includes web development, ERP systems, and Agile practices for creating innovative solutions and high-performing teams. Within healthcare, she has helped implement content management systems for large hospitals in the US and Canada, consulted with payers on technology projects, and led the onsite support and training team of a premier cloud-based, SaaS electronic medical records and revenue cycle management company for ambulatory practices and health systems. She is adept at scaling service teams, implementing best practices and repeatable processes, with a mission to bring efficiency to healthcare so providers and clinical staff can focus on patients.

"Sunita not only propels our technological advancement and innovation but serves as the formidable catalyst behind positive transformation in healthcare. We take immense pride in celebrating her role as a newly appointed board member of Tech Alpharetta. Her unwavering commitment, executive leadership and active participation in Tech Alpharetta's monthly thought leadership events position her to share her passion with other aspiring leaders and c-suite executives from some of the leading, local technology companies, including emerging, mid-market, and enterprise companies, along with community partner organizations," said Chris Jann, CEO Medicus IT.

The Board makes tech infrastructure recommendations to the City of Alpharetta, and helps guide Tech Alpharetta's mission of growing technology and innovation in Alpharetta. The Board's recommendations have led to significant local initiatives, including the opening of Tech Alpharetta's Innovation Center, the development of the City's economic development website at www.growalpharetta.com, the adoption of the City App, and many other initiatives.

About Medicus IT
Medicus IT is committed to helping healthcare organizations leverage technology to optimize patient care and deliver better patient outcomes. Moving beyond traditional IT, Medicus helps its healthcare clients run their IT infrastructure, grow their operations, and transform their organizations. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with service centers in New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, Arizona, California, and North Carolina, Medicus is one of the nation's top healthcare IT providers, serving over 6,000 providers, with over 40,000 users across 2000 locations.

Together, we drive healthcare forward™.

About Tech Alpharetta
Tech Alpharetta (previously the Alpharetta Technology Commission), the first organization of its kind in Georgia, was established in 2012 by the City of Alpharetta and is an independent, 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization today. The organization, whose mission is to help grow technology and innovation in Alpharetta, includes a strategic advisory board of Alpharetta's leading technology companies, technology thought leadership events for area tech executives, the Tech Alpharetta Women's Forum, and the Tech Alpharetta Innovation Center, a flourishing tech startup incubator that is home to dozens of tech startups. Learn more at https://www.techalpharetta.com.

