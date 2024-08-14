Medicus IT Announces Supplier Agreement with EyeProGPO to Enhance Services Reach

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicus IT ("Medicus" or "the Company"), the leading healthcare-focused IT managed services provider, today announced that it has signed a strategic supplier agreement with EyeProGPO to significantly enhance its services reach across the nation within the ophthalmology segment. This collaboration aligns the shared mission of both organizations to improve patient outcomes through innovative, scalable, and secure IT solutions.

Through this partnership, Medicus, already a leader in the ophthalmology space and renowned for aiding ophthalmology practices nationwide with cutting-edge technology tailored to the needs of providers, patients, and staff, will expand its reach to over 1100 members of EyeProGPO. This expansion further solidifies Medicus' position as the premier IT solutions provider dedicated to healthcare and the unique complexities of maintaining secure IT environments.

EyeProGPO members will now benefit from exclusive access to Medicus' suite of comprehensive services and competitive pricing, enhancing their operational efficiency and patient care quality. Additionally, members will gain insights into leveraging IT for optimized practice operations, leading to cost savings and improved patient satisfaction.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone for Medicus and its membership in specialty-focused GPOs," said Daniel Livschutz, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Medicus IT. "By leveraging the extensive network of EyeProGPO, we are positioned as the healthcare IT solutions partner of choice within their membership group. This allows us to reach over 1,100 eye care facilities with technology solutions designed to foster growth and improve patient outcomes. We're also excited to provide an opportunity for our customers to learn more about the savings and efficiency EyeProGPO brings to their healthcare organizations. This partnership allows both organizations to continue winning together."

"Medicus IT is such a great fit for EyeProGPO. We are steadfast in our commitment to offer our members unrivaled value and savings. Through this new partnership, we're ensuring that our members have access to the best IT services and support on the market. We believe our combined strengths will increase value for healthcare providers across the nation," says Phil Meyer, COO of EyeProGPO.

This agreement underscores Medicus' unwavering commitment to fostering alliances that drive innovation and growth in the healthcare industry. As we continue to expand our capabilities, we remain dedicated to enabling healthcare providers to focus on their patients by ensuring their IT infrastructure is secure, efficient, and scalable.

About Medicus IT

Medicus IT is committed to helping healthcare organizations leverage technology to optimize patient care and deliver better patient outcomes. Moving beyond traditional IT, Medicus helps its healthcare clients run their IT infrastructure, grow their operations, and transform their organizations. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with service centers in New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, Arizona, and North Carolina, Medicus is one of the nation's top Healthcare Solutions Providers (HSP), serving more than 6,500+ providers, with over 50,000+ users in over 2000+ locations.

Together, we drive healthcare forward™.

About EyeProGPO

EyeProGPO is a pioneering ophthalmology-focused group purchasing organization committed to assisting healthcare providers and ASCs in realizing significant cost savings and improved workflow efficiencies. By leveraging the power of aggregated membership purchasing volume, EyeProGPO negotiates unmatched discounts with top manufacturers, distributors, and vendors. With top Surgeon members from around the US, a commitment to excellence and member satisfaction, EyeProGPO remains at the forefront of offering value-driven solutions to the healthcare industry.

SOURCE Medicus IT