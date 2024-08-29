Medicus IT Announces Transformational Partnership with Red Spot Interactive

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicus IT ("Medicus" or "the Company"), the leading healthcare-focused IT managed services provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Red Spot Interactive (RSI), the nation's premier, healthcare CRM and patient engagement platform managing over three million patient appointments and two billion in patient charges annually. This transformative partnership aligns the shared mission of both organizations to enhance patient outcomes and practice scale through collaborative innovation, while expanding service reach.

"Partnering with RSI, which offers the ultimate end to end patient acquisition software, enables healthcare practices to leverage customized, data-driven strategies designed to enhance reporting, analytics, operational efficiency, and patient lifetime value. Their seamless integration with practice management, telecommunication, and marketing systems optimizes patient acquisition from inception of inquiry through to provider performance and patient satisfaction. This complements our mission of driving healthcare forward for all of our mCare™ managed services clients and new business," said Daniel Livschutz, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Medicus IT.

Ryan Lehrl, Vice President at RSI, added, "RSI was founded on the principle that healthcare organizations should be able to grow their organizations profitably by understanding their return on investment across the entire patient acquisition spectrum. As HCIT continues to expand to meet the needs of our clients many will need to go through a transformation of their technology stack and we believe Medicus is a great partner to support that mission. When working together with Medicus, our mutual clients understand they have a partner for both the current state and future state of Healthcare IT. As the evolution of healthcare continues it is imperative that you're not left behind and Medicus has proven its ability to shepherd healthcare through that journey."

This partnership underscores Medicus' unwavering commitment to fostering alliances that drive innovation and growth in the healthcare industry. As we continue to expand our capabilities, we remain dedicated to enabling healthcare providers to focus on their patients by ensuring their IT infrastructure and applications are secure, efficient, automated and scalable.

About Medicus IT

Medicus IT is committed to helping healthcare organizations leverage technology to optimize patient care and deliver better patient outcomes. Moving beyond traditional IT, Medicus helps its healthcare clients run their IT infrastructure, grow their operations, and transform their organizations. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, with service centers in New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, Arizona, and North Carolina, Medicus is one of the nation's top Healthcare Solutions Providers (HSP), serving more than 6,500 providers, with over 50,000 users in over 2,000 locations. Together, we drive healthcare forward™.

About Red Spot Interactive

Red Spot Interactive (RSI) is the nation's leading CRM for medical practices, providing the only single-source platform for managing and automating all critical practice activities associated with patient communication, acquisition, and retention. RSI fully integrates with its clients' practice management software, telephony systems, referring providers, and marketing sources to streamline practice workflows while improving patient outcomes. The RSI platform is built on the direct analysis of 20 million unique patient appointments, $10 billion in patient payments, and hundreds of thousands of practice marketing campaigns. RSI is dedicated to empowering medical practices with innovative solutions for patient communication and acquisition.

