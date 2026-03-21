Medicus IT Appoints Shelby Kobes as Senior Director of Nonprofit & Community Health

Healthcare security and GRC leader to drive Medicus IT expansion across the nonprofit and community health center market.

NEW YORK, March 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicus IT, a leading IT Managed Services and Cybersecurity provider to healthcare providers, today announced the appointment of Shelby Kobes as Senior Director of Nonprofit & Community Health. The position reflects the company's continued investment in delivering specialized technology and security capabilities to the healthcare sector, particularly to nonprofit organizations and community health centers (CHCs).

In this role, Kobes will lead the strategic growth of the nonprofit and CHC practice at Medicus IT. His responsibilities will include cultivating executive-level partnerships across the CHC landscape, expanding the company's footprint into adjacent markets, and aligning managed IT, cybersecurity, and compliance services to the practical needs of community healthcare organizations operating under complex regulatory requirements.

"Medicus IT has built a truly differentiated platform; one with the scale, security depth, and healthcare focus to serve organizations operating in some of the most demanding regulatory environments in the country," said Kobes. "I've spent my career helping community health centers navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape, and I look forward to bringing that experience to bear on behalf of the organizations delivering frontline care to the communities that need it most."

Kobes brings more than 15 years of experience at the intersection of healthcare and information security, spanning HIPAA Security Risk Assessments, GRC program development, incident response planning, and medical device security. He is a recognized industry voice, having presented at NACHC, HIMSS, RSA, and the COSAC & SABSA World Congress, among others.

Steven Bass, Chief Revenue Officer, at Medicus IT, said, "The regulatory and cybersecurity demands facing nonprofit and community health organizations have never been greater. Shelby has a rare combination of deep technical expertise and trusted relationships across the CHC community. His appointment reinforces our commitment to serving highly regulated industries with purpose-built solutions and domain-specific leadership."

About Medicus

Medicus IT is a specialized IT service provider focused on the healthcare industry, offering a range of solutions to help healthcare organizations optimize their operations, grow their processes, and transform their practices. They are known for their expertise in cybersecurity, cloud solutions, and managed IT services, particularly tailored to the needs of healthcare providers.

In 2025, Medicus IT merged with Abacus, creating a leading MSP and MSSP focused on serving highly regulated industries, including financial services firms and healthcare. Together, they accelerate growth and value through disciplined integration and expanded capabilities.

For more information, visit medicusit.com.

SOURCE Medicus IT