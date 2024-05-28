Medicus IT Earns Spot on CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 List

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicus IT, the leading Healthcare Solutions Provider (HSP) delivering healthcare specific technology solutions and managed services on a national scale, proudly announces that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has ranked Medicus at #366 on its 2024 Solution Provider (SP) 500 list.

CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 recognizes North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a prominent benchmark of many of the channel's most successful companies. This year's list of companies represents combined revenue of more than $500.7 billion, and the honorees are among the top influencers driving momentum in the IT industry and the global technology supply chain.

Healthcare and technology have never been more inextricably connected, and the comprehensive mCare managed IT services package Medicus offers includes a complete healthcare technology experience for practices and community health centers looking to keep pace with change and reach organizational goals.

Medicus is purpose-built with patients and providers in mind and has implemented a national service model enabling delivery of tailored IT solutions that leverage innovation and new technology implementations to maximize outcomes for clients.

"Securing a spot on the 2024 Solution Provider 500 List underscores Medicus IT's dedication to pushing boundaries in healthcare technology by expanding services, driving excellence, delivering cutting-edge innovation, and significantly impacting the industry. This accomplishment is a testament to the exceptional team Medicus has cultivated who is fundamentally transforming the way healthcare is delivered and experienced, " said Chris Jann, CEO, Medicus IT.

"Ranking on CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 recognizes the service innovations and market responsiveness of the list's leading technology integrators, managed service providers, and IT consulting firms," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These companies have shown an unflagging commitment to business agility, continued growth, and future success through a period of rapid IT channel change, including the expansion of Everything as a Service and GenAI disruption. Our congratulations go to each company named to this year's Solution Provider 500!"

CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at www.CRN.com/SP500, and a sampling of the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by over 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

About Medicus IT

Medicus IT is committed to helping healthcare organizations leverage technology to optimize patient care and deliver better patient outcomes. Moving beyond traditional IT, Medicus helps its healthcare clients run their IT infrastructure, grow their operations, and transform their organizations. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with service centers in New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, Arizona, and North Carolina, Medicus is one of the nation's top Healthcare Solutions Providers (HSP), serving more than 6,500+ providers, with over 50,000+ users in over 2000+ locations.

Together, we drive healthcare forward™.

SOURCE Medicus IT