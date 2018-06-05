Medicus IT, LLC Launches New Website as Part of Rebranding Initiative

"Our clients rely on Medicus IT as an industry leader to provide the best and news breaking information on technology and cybersecurity for the healthcare vertical," said Chris Jann, Founder & CEO. "Our team has worked very hard to put our new brand and image out to the world with the new website. We are now Medicus IT, and our team and brand are stronger than ever."

The reason behind launching a new website, Burns said, "We want to create a better overall experience for our users, create and share more resources and information, as well as show clients that we care about them and their needs. We have included in the new website a client center where our clients can easily access their portals, connect to our IT experts, and have more resources at their fingertips. We included a knowledge center that features multiple resources that users can access and utilize such as whitepapers, eBooks, and even videos. In the Healthcare technology industry, it is essential that we inform and educate our clients and users based on industry standards."

About Medicus IT, LLC

Medicus IT is one of Atlanta's best outsourced IT support companies. With a primary vertical focus in healthcare informatics, Medicus IT sets itself apart from other providers. Medicus IT is an award-winning company with a total commitment to delivering first class service, professionalism, and integrity to its customers. Medicus IT is privately held and based out of Alpharetta, GA and can be reached at 678-495-5900. Medicus IT, LLC's website is www.MedicusIT.com.

