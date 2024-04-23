Medicus IT Named One of Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For Winner in 2024

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicus IT, the leading Healthcare Solutions Provider (HSP) which delivers healthcare specific technology solutions and managed services on a national scale, proudly announces its latest honor of being named a 2024 winner for The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®.

Only companies that distinguish themselves as having the most innovative business acuteness and human resource practices can be bestowed this honor. Considering the ten to one ratio of this program, these winning companies are truly innovative in their employee engagement execution.

The winning companies were assessed by an independent research firm, which reviewed several key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners.

"We are tremendously honored to receive this recognition, as it underscores our unwavering commitment to fostering a workplace where our employees thrive. At Medicus IT, we firmly believe that the cornerstone of client satisfaction lies in the fulfillment and satisfaction of our team members. This award not only celebrates our dedication to our staff but also affirms our relentless pursuit of excellence in creating an environment where every individual can flourish and reach their fullest potential," shared Chris Jann, the visionary founder and CEO of Medicus IT, in response to this momentous achievement.

The categories applicants were scored on include: Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Creative Wellness and Wellbeing Solutions, Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment and Selection; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Work-Life Blend; Community Initiatives and Corporate Responsibility; and Leadership, Strategy and Company Performance. With over 25 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) has identified numerous best Human Resource practices and provided benchmarking for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards.

Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR and the Best & Brightest Programs, highlighted that, "These companies have prioritized making a significant impact on their culture. With a focus on their employees as the top priority, this powerful community of the nation's elite leaders have gained a competitive edge."

About the National Association for Business Resources' Best and Brightest Programs

The National Association for Business Resources offers an array of recognition programs that celebrate excellence in various aspects of business, including workplace culture, wellness initiatives, and leadership. These programs include the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For, Best and Brightest in Wellness, Best and Brightest CEOs and Leadership Teams which are presented in several markets that include Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Milwaukee, Nashville, New England, New York, Northern California, Pacific Northwest, Southern California, South Florida, West Michigan and Nationally. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Visit https://nationalbiz.org/ to obtain an application.

About Medicus IT

Medicus IT is committed to helping healthcare organizations leverage technology to optimize patient care and deliver better patient outcomes. Moving beyond traditional IT, Medicus helps its healthcare clients run their IT infrastructure, grow their operations, and transform their organizations. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with service centers in New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, Arizona, North Carolina, Medicus is one of the nation's top Healthcare Solutions Providers (HSP), serving more than 6,500+ providers, with over 50,000+ users in over 2000+ locations.

Together, we drive healthcare forward™.

SOURCE Medicus IT