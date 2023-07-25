Medicus IT Named to ChannelE2E 2023 List of Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs

A significant milestone deeply rooted in the pursuit of excellence.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicus IT ranks among the world's Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs (http://www.channelE2E.com/top100) for 2023, according to ChannelE2E, a CyberRisk Alliance resource.

The annual list and research report identifies and honors the top 100 MSPs in healthcare, legal, government, financial services, manufacturing, and additional vertical markets. Additionally, this year's report revealed key MSP business, security and market trends, while affirming that vertical market MSPs have vastly expanded their managed security capabilities.

Rankings are based on annual recurring revenues in specific markets for the calendar year of 2022.

Medicus IT was ranked among the top vertical market MSPs in healthcare. 

"Continually being acknowledged as a top Healthcare Managed Services Provider (MSP) is a significant milestone for our company. Achieving the global rank of number 3 in healthcare MSPs, while being ranked number 10 among the world's Top MSPs validates our intense focus on driving transformation in the healthcare industry.

Our success is deeply rooted in our relentless pursuit of excellence. We have invested time, energy, and resources in developing our staff to be the best in their fields, enabling them to deliver unparalleled support to our healthcare clients. By standardizing our operations and workflows, we have created a highly efficient organization equipped to handle the intricacies of a complex healthcare sector. While there is still much to do toward becoming a TOP 1% organization, we are dedicated to bringing innovation and transformation to our healthcare clients!

We'll continue to push boundaries, expand our offerings, and provide our clients with the highest level of service. Together with our team and clients, we continue to make a lasting impact on the healthcare industry and positively influence the lives of countless individuals. Congratulations to our entire group on this incredible achievement. It is a testament to the exceptional team we have built." 

~ Chris Jann, CEO, Medicus IT

"ChannelE2E and CyberRisk Alliance congratulate Medicus IT on this honor," said Jessica C. Davis, Editorial Director of ChannelE2E, a CyberRisk Alliance resource. "Vertical market MSPs tend to grow faster than the rest of the pack. They are able to specialize, standardizing their technology stacks for their specific vertical markets and training their staff to best serve those verticals, leading to more efficient operations."

ChannelE2E's Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs list and research report are overseen by Jessica C. Davis, Editorial Director, MSSP Alert and ChannelE2E.

About Medicus IT

Medicus IT is committed to helping healthcare organizations leverage technology to optimize patient care and deliver better patient outcomes. Moving beyond traditional IT, Medicus helps its healthcare clients run their IT infrastructure, grow their operations, and transform their organizations. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with service centers in New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, Arizona, California, and North Carolina, Medicus is one of the 'nation's top healthcare IT providers, serving over 6,000 providers, with over 40,000 users across 2000 locations.

Together, we drive healthcare forward.

About CyberRisk Alliance 

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. 'CRA's brands include SC Media, Security Weekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative, the Official Cyber Security Summit, TECHEXPO Top Secret, and now LaunchTech Communications. Click here to learn more.

