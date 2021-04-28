Medicus IT Named to ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs: 2021 Edition

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicus IT has been named to After Nines Inc.'s ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs list and research (www.channelE2E.com/top100) for 2021. The annual list and research (hashtag: #MSP100) identify and honor the top 100 managed services providers (MSPs) in healthcare, legal, government, financial services, manufacturing, and additional vertical markets.

This year's Top 100 Vertical Market MSP research results are particularly impressive. MSP honorees successfully navigated the coronavirus pandemic and grew their managed annual vertical market revenue 25 percent on average. In stark contrast, total small business revenue in the United States fell 27.5 percent from January 2020 through March 2021, according to TrackTheRecovery.org.

The Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs rankings are based on ChannelE2E's Q4 2020 and January 2021 readership survey, and ChannelE2E's vertical market industry coverage. MSPs featured throughout the list and research leverage deep vertical market expertise to drive annual recurring revenues (ARR) in specific market segments.

This year's research revealed several key MSP market trends, including:

Honorees generated a combined $1.40 billion in vertical market annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2020, up from $1.12 billion million in 2019. The surge involved organic growth combined with continued merger and acquisition (M&A) activity.

in vertical market annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2020, up from million in 2019. The surge involved organic growth combined with continued merger and acquisition (M&A) activity. The most successful vertical market MSPs are zeroing in on healthcare and financial services, while MSPs in the legal and not-for-profit sectors also showed particularly strong growth.

The Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs now manage more than 3.1 million users across their customer sites as of 2020, up from 2.8 million in 2019.

MSPs consider their top vertical market technology partners to be Microsoft (58%), Dell Technologies (19%), Cisco Systems (17%), ConnectWise (16%), and Amazon Web Services (14%). Datto, Fortinet, Ingram Micro, and Pax8 also earned strong MSP response.

Medicus IT ranked among the top vertical market MSPs in healthcare.

"We are honored to receive this recognition for the fourth consecutive year," said Chris Jann, CEO of Medicus IT. "The ChannelE2E list is considered a leading measure of success among MSPs. Our team takes tremendous pride in earning a spot this year as one of the top two healthcare MSPs and being ranked the #9 MSP for all verticals."

Jann continued, "Healthcare providers are increasingly choosing Medicus IT as their MSP partner because of our healthcare expertise and proactive solutions that improve experiences throughout the continuum of care. We remain steadfast in our dedication to easing the burden of technology so healthcare providers can focus on what matters most: their patients."

"After Nines Inc. congratulates Medicus IT on this honor," said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. "Businesses worldwide depend on the Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs for cybersecurity, automation and revenue-generating technology services – especially amid the coronavirus pandemic."

The ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs list and research are overseen by Content Czar Joe Panettieri (@JoePanettieri). Find the online list and associated report here: www.channelE2E.com/top100

